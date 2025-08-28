UK cyber security centre helps expose China-based cyber campaign

Chinese technology companies have been linked to targeting governments and critical networks with malicious cyber attacks since 2021.

Working with 12 international partners, GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has made public links between three China-based technology companies and the global cyber campaign.

Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology, Beijing Huanyu Tianqiong Information Technology and Sichuan Zhixin Ruijie Network Technology have been named in the latest NCSC advisory.

The NCSC worked on the advisory with counterparts in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Czechia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

The advisory said the malicious campaign has targeted organisations in sectors including government, telecommunications, transportation and military infrastructure globally, since at least 2021, adding that a “cluster of activity” has been observed in the UK.

The NCSC said data stolen could allow the Chinese intelligence services to identify and track targets’ communications and movements, and that attackers have had success taking advantage of common weaknesses rather than relying on bespoke malware or zero-day vulnerabilities.

“Organisations of national significance in the UK are encouraged to proactively hunt for malicious activity and implement mitigative actions, including ensuring that edge devices are not exposed to known vulnerabilities and implementing security updates,” advised the NCSC.