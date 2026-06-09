BT looks to strengthen network defences with Project Glasswing

As it looks to allow global critical infrastructure providers to secure their systems by giving controlled access to Claude Mythos Preview, BT has become the first UK company to confirm its membership of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing programme which provides access to the frontier AI model, beefing up its protection against cyber security threats for its networks and customers.

In essence, Project Glasswing brings together critical infrastructure providers to secure the data and systems that underpin services. It is designed to allow trusted organisations to use Anthropic’s AI systems to rapidly identify vulnerabilities and secure the world’s most critical software before criminals can take advantage.

Founder members of the initiative include Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks.

The consortium formed Project Glasswing because of the capabilities observed in the Claude Mythos Preview, which Anthropic says has changed the rules of cyber security. Indeed, it is said to have revealed the stark fact that AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans in finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.

Indeed, it is said to have found thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities already, including some in every major operating system and web browser. Anthropic believes that given the rate of AI progress, it will not be long before such capabilities proliferate, potentially beyond actors who are committed to deploying them safely.

The fallout – for economies, public safety and national security – could be severe. At the recent Cisco Live expo, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said that from a technological, geopolitical and business perspective, the world was moving faster than at any time before, and a key driver of this change was the release of the Mythos AI tool, revealing companies’ strengths and weaknesses in the AI era.

One major result has been the increased engagement of CEOs in technology decision-making. Robbins was adamant that traditions and norms have gone for his fellow CEOs as they try to meet the Mythos moment and simply have to invest in step-change technologies.

“We’re in a full-out sprint. In the world we live in today, in the last half hour, a new model could have been launched, and we’d all be scrambling; an attacker might have taken down some major system; some political statement could have caused a seismic shift in the global geopolitical landscape. This is what we’re dealing with,” he said.

As part of Project Glasswing, the launch partners listed above will use Mythos Preview as part of their defensive security work. The consortium has also extended access to a group of over 40 additional firms that build or maintain critical software infrastructure so they can use the model to scan and secure both first-party and open source systems. Anthropic is committing up to $100m in usage credits for Mythos Preview across these efforts, as well as $4m in direct donations to open source security firms.

Opening the UK government’s AI Adoption Summit, BT chief executive Allison Kirkby stressed the importance of future-ready networks that are secure, resilient and safe to realise the benefits of AI, and emphasised BT’s commitment to developing UK capability in digital sovereignty and to ensuring responsible adoption of AI.

BT emphasised the critical role of connectivity in ensuring the UK can seize the growth potential of AI.

“AI only works at scale when it is underpinned by future-ready networks that are secure, resilient and safe. [BT is committed] to working with government to support the further development and deployment of sovereign British AI capability, so that the UK can be an AI maker and not just a taker, [and to acting as an] enabler of responsible adoption and a responsible adopter ourselves in AI,” it said.

BT added that its participation in Project Glasswing reflects its role in securing the UK’s critical national infrastructure, and as one of the country’s leading providers of security managed services. The company said it currently prevents four million cyber attacks across its networks every day, underlining the scale of the threat and the importance of staying ahead of it.

“AI is changing cyber security fast, and businesses need trusted partners who can help them stay one step ahead,” noted BT Business CEO Jon James. “By joining Project Glasswing, BT will strengthen its own cyber security capability to protect our networks, our customers and the wider UK.”

BT Business provides AI-powered cyber security solutions, including new products for small businesses, and recently announced a collaboration with Accenture to develop advanced AI-powered cyber operations to respond to cyber threats at machine speed.