Are AI agents a blessing or a curse for cyber security?

Artificial intelligence (AI) and AI agents are seemingly everywhere. Be it with conference show floors or television adverts featuring celebrities, suppliers are keen to showcase the technology, which they tell us will help make our day-to-day lives much easier. But what exactly is an AI agent?

Fundamentally, AI agents – also known as agentic AI models – are generative AI (GenAI) and large language models (LLMs) used to automate tasks and workflows.

For example, need to book a room for a meeting at a particular office at a specific time for a certain number of people? Simply ask the agent to do so and it will act, plan and execute on your behalf, identifying a suitable room and time, then sending the calendar invite out to your colleagues on your behalf.

Or perhaps you’re booking a holiday. You can detail where you want to go, how you want to get there, add in any special requirements and ask the AI agent for suggestions that it will duly examine, parse and detail in seconds – saving you both time and effort.

“We’re going to be very dependent on AI agents in the very near future – everybody’s going to have an agent for different things,” says Etay Maor, chief security strategist at network security company Cato Networks. “It’s super convenient and we’re going to see this all over the place.

“The flip side of that is the attackers are going to be looking heavily into it, too,” he adds.

Fighting agentic AI with agentic AI Ultimately, this means agentic AI-based attacks is something else chief information security officers (CISOs) and cyber security teams need to consider on top of every other challenge they currently face. Perhaps one answer to this is for defenders to take advantage of the automation provided by AI agents, too. Zacharia believes so – she even built an agentic AI-powered threat-hunting tool in her spare time. “It was about a side-project I did in my spare time at the weekends – I’m really geeky,” she says. “It was about exploring the world of AI agents because I thought it was cool.” Cyber attacks are constantly evolving, and rapid response to emerging threats can be incredibly difficult, especially in an area where AI agents could be maliciously deployed to uncover new exploits en masse. That means identifying security threats, let alone assessing the impact and applying the mitigations can take a lot of time – especially if cyber security staff are doing it manually. “What I was trying to do was automate this with AI agents,” says Zacharia. “The architecture built on top of multiple AI agents aim to identify emerging threats and prioritise according to business context, data enrichment and things that you care about, then they create hunting and viability queries that will help you turn those into actionable insights.” That data enrichment comes from multiple sources. They include social media trends, CVEs, Patch Tuesday notifications, CISA alerts and other malware advisories. The AI prioritises this information according to severity, with the AI agents acting upon that information to help perform tasks – for example, by downloading critical security updates – while also helping to relieve some of the burden on overworked cyber security staff. “Cyber security teams have a lot on their hands, a lot of things to do,” says Zacharia. “They’re overwhelmed by the alerts they keep getting from all the security tools that they have. That means threat hunting in general, specifically for emergent threats, is always second priority.” She points to incidents like Log4j, a critical zero-day vulnerability in widely used software that was almost immediately exploited by sophisticated threat actors upon disclosure. “Think how much damage this could cause in your organisation if you’re not finding these on time,” says Zacharia. “And that’s exactly the point,” she adds, referring to how agentic AI can help to swiftly identify and remedy cyber security vulnerabilities and issues.