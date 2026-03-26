Oracle opens Sydney customer excellence centre to boost AI adoption

Oracle has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) customer excellence centre in Sydney to help its customers across Australia and Oceania adopt the technology, the company announced at its Oracle AI World Tour Sydney event this week.

The Sydney facility is the second in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region, joining a Singapore centre that has been operational for over six months, Stephen Bovis, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) regional managing director at Oracle, told Computer Weekly.

These centres reflect Oracle’s move away from being a product-centric organisation to one with holistic teams that can understand their customers’ business and technology challenges and then provide them with ideas to navigate those challenges, he said. Consequently, the centres are part of Oracle’s global customer success organisation.

For example, the Singapore centre helped car-sharing service GetGo create a system that compares photos of a car taken when it is collected and returned. It automatically detects any damage, generates an estimated repair cost, and asks the customer to authorise a card transaction. This system went into production in less than three months.

While the new centre is physically located in Sydney, it can be accessed virtually from the rest of Oceania, Bovis pointed out. He added that the initiative is not just about Oracle, as the company’s partners can also be involved in customer projects.

“AI is fuelling unprecedented global demand for cloud infrastructure, data platforms and storage. Adapt’s latest Edge research shows Australian organisations are already experiencing a 23% surge in compute demand, with a further 26% growth expected in the coming year as AI moves from pilots to production,” said Matt Boon, senior research director at Adapt.

“As spending rises, boards and leadership teams want clear proof of AI’s financial impact,” Boon added. “With funding constraints and competing priorities still major barriers, technology leaders are under pressure to demonstrate measurable returns. Centres of excellence, such as the one being launched in Sydney by Oracle, could help accelerate the shift from AI experimentation to real business value while strengthening Australia’s innovation capability.”

In other news, Oracle AI Database services are now officially available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in addition to Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. According to Bovis, some local customers are already using the AWS-based service.

Oracle AI World Tour Sydney also showcased the work of some of the company’s local customers, including the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute and Aspen Medical.

Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute The Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute’s AI-powered HeartSight app is designed to support the assessment of aortic stenosis, one of the most common and serious forms of heart valve disease and a key focus of the institute’s research. While AI has been successfully applied to the task of analysing static medical images (for example, identifying breast cancer from mammograms), echocardiograms (ultrasound cardiac imaging) involve moving imagery. Consequently, the institute’s Valve Disease and AI Laboratory had to develop new techniques, although they still rely on human labelling and interpretation of scans to train the model. By building the [HeartSight] application on Oracle AI Database 26ai and OCI Data Science, Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is taking an exciting first step toward transforming clinical practice from labour-intensive manual analysis to AI-augmented insight Stephen Bovis, Oracle “Research is core to our business,” said associate professor Mayooran Namasivayam, head of the Heart Valve Disease and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. He explained that HeartSight automates a process that previously required significant human time and expertise. “We have software that can replicate what I do quicker and more efficiently for less effort,” he observed. The process examines components of the echocardiogram – for example, looking at the interactions between blood flow through the valve and valve movement to determine how restrictive the valve is – and then classifies it according to severity. An important point is that HeartSight works with much less data than was previously needed. Rather than requiring between 80 and 120 scans, the application can make a diagnosis from a single scan, which, if necessary, can be performed by a non-expert using handheld equipment. This not only yields efficiency gains, but also makes diagnoses available to more people, especially in rural and remote regions. While that helps patients, clinicians also benefit from better workflows, and the broader health system becomes more efficient: earlier and quicker diagnosis means more timely treatment, leading to fewer admissions. A further economic benefit is that patients lose fewer working days, meaning national productivity improves. “AI has been transformative for our field,” Namasivayam said. HeartSight was built using Oracle’s Apex low-code application development platform and takes advantage of Oracle AI Database 26ai. Data is securely stored in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Storage and processed using OCI Data Science. “Our partnership with Oracle has been extremely beneficial, foundational and very warm,” he said. The algorithm was developed in-house, while Oracle helped with the user interface (which was of particular importance to support plans to make HeartSight available internationally) and provided a secure, regulatory-compliant and scalable platform. “We have been able to put [our technology] in a format that can be distributed to systems that are at the point of scanning, to handheld devices, to reading software, to cloud-based analytics… and then do real-time analytics to transform patient care,” Namasivayam explained. HeartSight has been successfully piloted and externally validated, which was “really exciting and reassuring for our team,” he added. The next steps will involve trials in non-metropolitan areas and with patients from different ethnic backgrounds to check for scalability. The scalability provided by OCI means the technique can be taken from the Heart Valve Disease and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to the world. “Don’t just fix the problem for yourself… fix it for everyone,” he said. Looking further ahead, it presents an opportunity to deliver better, more efficient and more accessible care. The laboratory is also working to develop artificial heart valves that will last a lifetime, rather than the current 10 to 15 years. This project applies some of the Oracle technology used by the Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 team, Namasivayam observed. “By building the [HeartSight] application on Oracle AI Database 26ai and OCI Data Science, Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is taking an exciting first step toward transforming clinical practice from labour-intensive manual analysis to AI-augmented insight,” said Bovis. “We look forward to supporting the Institute through the rigorous validation stages ahead as it works towards delivering more accurate diagnoses and allowing clinicians to focus on complex decisions and delivering high-quality patient care.”