Google launches Gemini Agent Platform, eighth-generation TPUs

Google Cloud has unveiled major updates to its enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) stack, staking its future on the agentic enterprise, a workplace where AI agents do more than just answer questions, but autonomously reason, delegate and execute complex business workflows.

At its Google Cloud Next 2026 conference in Las Vegas, the tech giant introduced a management hub for AI workloads, alongside its eighth-generation tensor processing units (TPUs) and security integrations with Wiz, the cloud-native application protection platform Google had acquired for $32bn.

The announcements come amid the growing proliferation of AI agents that has created a new set of infrastructure, data and security challenges that traditional cloud architectures struggle to support.

“The conversation has gone from, ‘Can we build an agent?’ to ‘How do we manage thousands of them?’” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

“That’s why we’re introducing our new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. It provides the secure, full-stack connective tissue you need to build, scale, govern and optimise your agents with confidence – a mission control for the agentic enterprise.”

Taming agent sprawl with central governance For enterprise IT teams, the rapid pace of AI adoption has threatened to create a shadow IT crisis of ungoverned bots and fragmented data silos. Google’s answer is the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, which provides a unified framework for developers to build, test and safely deploy agents that can execute multi-step workflows. The platform includes an Agent Registry for indexing internal tools, and an Agent Gateway that acts as “air traffic control”, providing centralised, real-time policy enforcement and ensuring compliance. To handle complex business logic, the platform supports agentic orchestration, allowing specialised agents to delegate tasks to one another deterministically. Google is also heavily leaning into open standards, incorporating the model context protocol (MCP) to allow agents to seamlessly interact with Google Cloud services and third-party software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. “When we gathered at Next a year ago, we talked about how generative AI was transforming organisations around the world,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud in a blog post. “Today, that future is in-production – the agentic enterprise is real – and deployed at a scale the world has never before seen.” To alleviate integration headaches for CIOs, Kurian noted that instead of piecing together a collection of fragmented systems, Google offers a “vertically optimised stack where everything is co-developed”. Across the Asia-Pacific region, early adopters are already putting agentic workflows into production. For example, Singapore supermarket chain FairPrice Group has integrated Gemini-powered AI agents into its smart carts to elevate the grocery shopping experience, while Australian financial services firm Macquarie Bank is leveraging Gemini Enterprise to reclaim more than 100,000 hours of team members’ time. In Japan, gaming giants Square Enix and Capcom are using the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build real-time in-game companions and playtesting agents.

Silicon optimised for training and inference To support the massive compute requirements of continuously running, autonomous agents, Google expanded its AI Hypercomputer infrastructure with its eighth-generation TPUs, splitting the hardware into two purpose-built chips, TPU 8t and TPU 8i. Designed for scale, TPU 8t uses breakthrough inter-chip interconnect (ICI) technology to network up to 9,600 TPUs and two petabytes of shared high-bandwidth memory in a single superpod. Google claims it delivers three times the processing power of the previous Ironwood generation. TPU 8i is built specifically for the low-latency requirements of agentic reasoning, featuring three times more on-chip SRAM to host larger key-value (KV) caches entirely on-silicon. It also uses a new topology to directly connect 1,152 TPUs in a single pod, delivering an 80% improvement in performance per dollar for inference workloads. Google Cloud also announced it will be among the first providers to offer instances based on the Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, alongside its newly launched Axion Arm-based central processing units.