Largest ever cyber deal reflects Google’s CNAPP ambitions

Google’s $32bn (£24.6bn) acquisition of cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) provider Wiz has been hailed as both the world’s most valuable cyber security acquisition to date, as well as a landmark deal for Google.

The all-cash transaction, announced earlier on Tuesday 18 March, will ultimately see Wiz folded into Google Cloud and is being described by Google as an investment to accelerate “two large and growing trends in the AI era” – the need to improve cloud security, and the growth of multicloud environments.

“From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions, and greater choice in cloud computing providers. Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport, who co-founded the business after selling a previous venture to Microsoft in 2015, and cut his teeth in Israel’s world renowned cyber defence unit, added: "Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate.

“This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise.”

At its heart, Wiz offers a security platform that can be plumbed into multiple clouds and code environments in order to analyse and detect potential cyber risks and vulnerabilities, and catch them before they snowball into full-blown incidents.

It claims to be used by over 50% of the Fortune 100 list of companies, and counts the likes of Asos, BMW, Experian, IHG Hotels and Resorts, LVMH, Morgan Stanley, Salesforce, and Siemens among its customers.

Together, the two firms say they hope to improve how security is designed, operated and automated in the AI era, help cyber teams scale, lower security costs, protect against new threats, and boost the adoption of multicloud security.

On this final point, both firms today made a point of saying Wiz’s products will continue to be made available across all major clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.