Agentic AI is driving rethink of enterprise architecture and tokenomics

A year may sound like a long time in enterprise technology, but in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the last 12 months have completely rewritten the enterprise architecture playbook.

Speaking to Computer Weekly on the sidelines of the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, Dell's global chief technology officer, John Roese, noted that the maturation of agentic AI is forcing IT leaders to rethink their infrastructure, data management, and operational costs.

“We have shifted our assumption in that the use of AI is no longer a one-shot task like a chatbot,” Roese said. “It’s about handing objectives to the AI system, and that’s what agents do today,” Roese said.

As an example, he pointed to Google’s redesign of its search engine. “You give it an objective, it does some search stuff, and then it builds a whole page for you. Those are all agents working to accomplish an objective.”

Because the user experience with agentic AI is far superior – the human becomes an instructor rather than a doer – enterprises are ripping up old generative AI use cases to rebuild them as agentic workflows.

Busting the GPU training myth While the initial AI boom had fuelled the rush to secure graphics processing units (GPUs) for model training, Roese said the infrastructure requirements of enterprises are vastly different from that of hyperscalers. “The myth out there is that enterprises need thousands of GPUs,” Roese explained. “Our biggest workload inside of Dell only sits on 16 GPUs and supports 40,000 people. You don’t need thousands of GPUs in an enterprise, because for each workload, agent or project, you only need a handful of GPUs, sometimes half a GPU.” That’s because much of the enterprise AI estate is entirely focused on inference, not training. “For agents, you only need inference. There’s no training for agents.” That said, the architecture needed for inference workloads is changing as well. When enterprises were building chatbots, the architecture resulted in a very light CPU load. AI agents, however, use external tools, communication protocols, and knowledge graphs – components that do not naturally live in the GPU. “When you move to agentic, it’s almost balanced,” Roese said. “The number of CPUs and GPUs are very similar, about maybe for every two GPUs you have a CPU. You don’t just build an AI infrastructure with a pile of GPUs – you build it with GPUs and traditional CPU compute."

Air-gapped frontier models and the edge Enterprises are also benefiting from changes in how powerful AI models are being deployed. A year ago, the most capable frontier models were locked behind cloud APIs (application programming interfaces). Our biggest workload inside of Dell only sits on 16 GPUs and supports 40,000 people. You don’t need thousands of GPUs in an enterprise, because for each workload, agent or project, you only need a handful of GPUs, sometimes half a GPU John Roese, Dell Technologies But with hyperscalers now enabling top-tier models to be run on-premises through services like Google Distributed Cloud, Roese noted that a private model can now be deployed in multiple topologies. “You can consume it in a virtual private cloud or your datacentre, and you can air-gap it from everything else. We didn’t have any of those options, except the API one, a year ago,” he said. Simultaneously, AI is moving to the edge in a structured way. Roese pointed to the recent emergence of agentic frameworks like OpenClaw that run natively on devices and AI PCs. “Those have finally put some structure around running agents on devices, and that’s incredibly powerful and not a fad.”

Re-architecting the data layer Meanwhile, data strategies are evolving in tandem with agentic AI developments. Roese warned that bolting standard data storage systems onto AI compute clusters is no longer enough to meet the performance demands of AI agents. Instead, organisations need to build knowledge and context layers comprising vector databases, graph databases, and data annotation tools. These layers cannot sit isolated and must be deeply integrated into compute. “One of the performance bottlenecks is you can’t get data fast enough to the GPUs to do the work,” Roese said, adding that “the GPUs you’re paying for are sitting idle, waiting for data.” To reduce this latency, Roese said Dell’s AI data platform is now plumbed into Nvidia’s Cuda-X interfaces, effectively running data layer services directly at GPU speed.

Mastering tokenomics and model routing With more model deployment options available at different pricing mechanisms, IT leaders will also have to manage the cost of AI consumption – even as the cost per token is expected to decline over time. Because “there’s no path where it becomes cheaper to do AI,” enterprises must treat AI workloads as an arbitrage game, Roese said. Using specification-driven development – where AI writes software based on a markdown document – as an example, he noted that if an agentic framework spawns dozens of coding tasks and blindly sends them to top-tier models, enterprises could end up with a higher bill. But with model routing, enterprises can ensure complex planning tasks, such as creating software specifications, are sent to expensive frontier models, while routine coding tasks are routed to smaller, on-premises open-source models where energy is the only operational cost. “Building a piece of software and doing spec-driven development might have four or five different economic paths to ultimately get to the best overall economic efficiency,” Roese said. Mastering model routing, he added, will be a competitive differentiator and helps lower the cost of product development.