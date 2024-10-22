Dell CTO: Enterprise AI poised to take off in 2025

The enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is poised to grow next year, driven by the maturation of key technologies and availability of off-the-shelf tools, according to Dell Technologies’ global chief technology officer and chief AI officer, John Roese.

In an interview with Computer Weekly in Singapore, Roese painted an AI landscape that comprises three distinct, yet interconnected markets: pre-generative AI (GenAI), AI model training and enterprise AI.

While the first two markets are well established, it’s the enterprise AI market that holds the greatest potential, albeit with a slower adoption curve, he noted. “AI is not a single market – it’s three completely independent markets that are related,” Roese explained, noting that pre-GenAI technologies like computer vision and robotics act as a crucial layer that distils data into formats usable by GenAI.

The second market, focused on training massive AI models, is currently dominated by hyperscalers, as well as tech giants vying for supremacy in search and social networking, with Dell playing a key role in supplying the necessary infrastructure.

However, it’s the third market – enterprise AI – that Roese believes is on the cusp of transformation, noting that while the training market grabs headlines with massive investments in “mega clusters” by tech giants, the enterprise market is more focused on applying AI to business processes.

“Enterprise AI is about understanding which processes in your enterprise make your enterprise work, and with the application of AI, being able to do those processes materially better,” he said. That means using AI to optimise supply chains, improve customer service and enhance product development.

One key difference, according to Roese, is that enterprises are primarily focused on inference – running data through existing models – rather than training their own models. This will require a different infrastructure approach: one that’s distributed, optimised for inference and potentially extending to the edge. “We’ve seen a maturing of the enterprise market in the last six months,” Roese observed, pointing to the rise of off-the-shelf AI tools and capabilities aimed at enterprises, which are generally better at consuming than producing technology.