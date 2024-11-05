CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

5 November 2024

Data bill aims to boost police and NHS productivity

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the government’s new data bill promises to improve productivity and efficiency for the NHS and police, but will it ensure privacy as well? We talk to Dell’s global CTO about how the IT giant sees the AI boom playing out. And we examine which industries stand to benefit most from the collaboration opportunities of virtual reality. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

