Espria champions co-managed model

The growth story of the managed service provider (MSP) model is one of evolution, as the technology has changed and customer demands have increased in complexity.

There are arguments from some in the MSP world that the model needs to adapt further if the channel is to increase its penetration in the mid-market.

Most MSPs offer an IT outsourcing option that appeals to the smaller end of the SME customer base, providing support that covers the day-to-day running of a business and security demands.

But in the mid-market, the role of an MSP is not to plug a gap, but to work alongside internal IT staff to supplement the skills required and provide advice and strategic guidance.

“As businesses are continuing to deliver their IT roadmaps, the resulting business and technology change puts significant strain on traditional support models, IT becomes more complex, and a greater level of specialist skills is needed to deliver both operational stability as well as continued change,” said Stephen Cook, sales director at Espria.

He warned that customers are looking for more than just a rigid portfolio of managed services – they want to build a relationship with a channel partner that can not only deliver the technology needed for AI deployments and digital transformation, but also gives the customer control and offers flexibility in its response.

“We regularly speak with IT managers who are under significant strain, yet are hesitant to engage with service providers,” said Cook. “Their concern is not just about job security anymore. It is about maintaining strategic oversight and ensuring that any external support is aligned with their organisation’s long-term goals.”

He added that a co-managed approach would appeal to those customers and was an evolution that should be occurring across the MSP market.

The future of IT support lies in mutual respect, shared objectives and a willingness to adapt to the needs of each client. That is what co-management enables Stephen Cook, Espria

“This is not a rebrand of traditional outsourcing. It is a different model entirely. Co-managed IT starts with the assumption that the internal team is valuable and worth supporting. It builds on what already exists, rather than trying to take over,” he said.

“MSPs need to move beyond service level agreements and infrastructure handovers. The future of IT support lies in mutual respect, shared objectives and a willingness to adapt to the needs of each client. That is what co-management enables,” Cook added.

He is hoping that the co-managed idea will spark a debate across the channel and get an active discussion going around the evolution of the MSP model.

Others in the channel have identified an MSP model that emphasises the consultancy abilities as an approach that is more likely to succeed.

Andy Palmer, UK channel lead for enterprise data and cloud solutions at Seagate, is of this view, pointing out that those partners capable of providing more than just products will appeal to customers looking for strategic guidance.

“The channel opportunity is consultancy and helping these customers deliver. When they start to deliver, they will need to start buying more storage, more cloud – and these are things that we can certainly help with,” he said.