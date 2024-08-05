What are the options when migrating from VMware?

It has been widely reported that Broadcom has set its sights on VMware’s 1,500 most profitable customers. In organisations that spend less, negotiating new contracts may be difficult and costly, given that the new pricing bundles for VMware include products some IT departments may never use.

This has been combined with a switch to a subscription-based licensing model, which is reportedly as much as 300% more expensive than the on-premise licence customers have been accustomed to paying prior to the Broadcom acquisition.

Microsoft is among a number of companies that has begun offering VMware migration. During the company’s recent earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella spoke about the opportunity, saying: “With our Azure VMware Solution, we offer the fastest and most cost-effective way for customers to migrate their VMware workloads.”

AWS has a VMware Migration Accelerator (VMA) offer, running until December 2024, which it said provides customers credits when migrating VMware Cloud on AWS workloads to Amazon EC2.

Red Hat offers KubeVirt, which enables VMware virtual machines to be migrated into a Kubernetes container on its Openshift platform, which it positions a stepping stone to migrate from virtual machines to a microservices architecture.

The Linux virt-v2v tool can be used to convert virtual machines (VMs) to Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) format that is available on Linux distributions including Red Hat Linux, SuSE and the Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager.

Nutanix offers the Acropolis hypervisor (AHV) as part of its hyperconverged infrastructure. It too has an offer, which is open to new Nutanix customers, providing free Nutanix licensing for organisations that commit to spend $100,000 a year and agree to be customer references. Prior to the Broadcom acquisition, most of its customers ran VMware, but the company has now positioned AHV as an alternative, which existing customers already own.

One of its existing customers is Mid Cheshire NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust. Discussing the reason to switch hypervisors, Matt Palmer, deputy CIO at Mid Cheshire NHS Hospitals Foundation Trust, said: “Traditionally, we’ve been a VMware estate for hypervisors, but due to costs we’re moving across to AHV because it’s efficient and a cost saving for us.”