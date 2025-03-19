How Telefónica avoided VMware price hike

The ramifications of Broadcom’s shift in strategy regarding VMware, which has seen a move to subscription-based licensing based on software bundles, is leading to many IT departments rebooting their VMware strategy.

While VMware is likely to remain a fundamental component in datacentre infrastructure for the foreseeable future, some IT leaders are considering alternative hypervisors that can be used instead of VMware for server virtualisation.

Red Hat and Nutanix are among the companies that used the changes at VMware to promote their rival hypervisors for server virtualisation. But any migration to a different platform does present risk in terms of training and potentially the need to test and recertify commercial applications to ensure they work.

Telefónica Germany has taken a different approach. Instead of swapping out VMware, it has managed to avoid paying the VMware Cloud Foundation price hike Broadcom introduced by acquiring second user licences and using third-party support. This has enabled the telco provider to expand its existing perpetual licence of VMware to cover the small proportion of virtual servers running VMware as a subscription service.

Having previously saved €15m in 2022 for the support of its Oracle 19i relational databases, by moving to third-party support provider Spinnaker, the telecoms provider found itself in negotiations with Broadcom over VMware, on which the Oracle systems run.

Security without a VMware support contract Like other products that are moved over to a third-party support provider for support, Telefónica Germany needed to download VMware patches before ending the VMware support contract. When asked about how Spinnaker can ensure Telefónica Germany’s VMware infrastructure remains secure, Martin Biggs, managing director of Spinnaker, says the company operates a global team of engineers who are ready to respond to break/fix support instances. “Our engineers will address the security advisory provided by Broadcom,” he adds. With the team at Telefónica Germany, Spinnaker is working to put in place best practices around hardening the IT infrastructure. looking at Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks along with Broadcom’s own best practices. Although Telefónica Germany no longer has access to the latest VMware security patches, according to Biggs, half the vulnerabilities that exist in VMware are due to poor configuration. “These can never be fixed by patching,” he says. While Telefónica Germany runs the current version of VMware, Biggs says some of Spinnaker’s customers are running older products such as vSphere 5 or vSphere. In effect, Spinnaker offers a workaround that is designed to prevent the vulnerability in VMware being exploited. According to Biggs, Spinnaker addresses the vulnerabilities that exist in these products by providing “compensating controls”.

Telefónica Germany did not want to buy the whole VMware Cloud Foundation suite. This is a software bundle that Broadcom introduced as part of its strategy to simplify the range of VMware products it sells, even though many of its customers are happy with vSphere, the VMware virtualisation platform that supports and manages server virtualisation in software-defined datacentres.

Computer Weekly has previously reported that VCF is often seen as a costly upgrade, as it offers various components some VMware customers do not need, especially if their primary use is to virtualise servers in their datacentres.