Channel catch-up: News in brief

It’s been a week that saw distributors seal more vendor relationships, research into IT budgets, and some in the channel focusing on sustainability with programmes and industry recognition.

Exclusive Networks The distributor has extended its relationship with Extreme Networks, covering the UK and Ireland. Previously operating around Europe and Asia-Pacific, the partnership not only sharpens its cloud networking capabilities, but also expands the regional portfolio of Exclusive Networks. Combining Extreme’s technology and Exclusive’s network of cyber security and visibility vendors, the partnership delivers improved solutions across zero-trust architectures, network detection and response (NDR), network access control (NAC), domain name system (DNS) security and integrated network-security operations. “We’re excited to partner with Extreme Networks across the UK and Ireland,” said Neil Brosnan, vendor alliances director at Exclusive Networks UK and Ireland. “Their modern, platform-led networking proposition tightly aligns with our cyber-first strategy, enabling partners to simplify and secure their customers’ increasingly complex enterprise networks.”

Apptio The firm has shared findings covering the budgetary plans of IT leaders. It found that uncertainty continued to be the main barrier to spending, with security topping artificial intelligence (AI) as the main area where investments are being made. Ajay Patel, general manager at Apptio, an IBM Company, stated: “Across boardrooms, one question keeps surfacing: is our expanding technology budget translating into results? 2025 brought big budgets and bigger expectations, yet many organisations didn’t see performance keep up with investment. In 2026, the winners won’t be those who spend the most, they’ll be the ones who convert spend into outcomes and business value.”

Nebula Global Services The channel player has rolled out its Impact Rewards Partner Program to align customer loyalty with environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes. The scheme gives partners the chance to demonstrate positive action in carbon reduction, sustainability and on the social front, which will help with winning tenders and demonstrating a strong ESG commitment to customers. Richard Eglon, chief marketing officer at Nebula Global Services, said: “The Nebula Impact Rewards Partner Program reflects our belief that sustainability must be woven into the fabric of the technology services value chain – not treated as an afterthought. By integrating carbon credits, social impact and service governance-driven incentives into contract renewals, we’re empowering our customers to create real-world impact simply by doing what they already do. This initiative doesn’t just reward loyalty, it reinforces our shared responsibility to build a more sustainable and inclusive tech community for everyone.”

Meshcloud UK The cloud specialist has entered the UK market, offering tools that help customers reduce the management burden and generate a self-service system for developers. The firm has an established presence in Germany, with an impressive customer list, but has recognised the opportunity posed by the UK market. “Platform engineering is no longer a technical refinement, it is a strategic necessity. As organisations scale their cloud usage, developer productivity and governance must grow together. With our expansion into the UK, we want to help companies build digital platforms that give teams real freedom to innovate while staying secure, compliant and in control,” said Anne Huber, managing director of meshcloud UK.