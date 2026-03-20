Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week has seen some channel programmes launched, relationships struck across the ecosystem, research into how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting comms resellers, and the recognition of one MSP’s social and environmental commitment.

Emerge Digital: The Gloucestershire-based managed service provider (MSP) has announced its B Corp Certification. The recognition of the firm’s social and environmental commitment comes on the back of an expansion into South Wales and the appointment of former professional rugby player Alex Cuthbert as business development director.

Emerge Digital’s CEO, Nigel Church said: “At Emerge Digital, we’ve always believed that how you do business matters just as much as what you deliver. B Corp Certification validates the culture we’ve built, one that puts people, community and integrity at the heart of what we do, and it reflects the way we approach AI, too, using technology to support people, reduce pressure and create positive impact.”

GoTo: The LogMeIn Partner Network has been rolled out to support resellers, MSPs and global system integrators that have built up expertise with the vendor and could benefit from a formal support structure. The programme will provide access to partner managers and consultants to help those that are offering products, including LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue.

Last year, GoTo hired Steve Shattuck to take up the role of vice-president of global partner ecosystem as the business looked to increase its commitment to the channel. “GoTo is committed to providing the highest level of support to our LogMeIn partners, empowering them with industry-leading solutions, meaningful benefits and the flexibility they need to succeed,” said Shattuck. “Together, we are building a stronger ecosystem that drives mutual growth and delivers top-tier endpoint management, remote support, and security to customers worldwide.”

Exabeam: The security player has launched its latest managed security service provider (MSSP) commercial framework, designed to help MSSPs scale efficiently while maintaining predictable margins and operational flexibility.

The framework offers two flexible deployment models, a single pooled license or federated subscription model, allowing MSSPs to align licensing with their service delivery strategy. “The Exabeam Apex Partner Program is designed to help partners grow profitably and differentiate in a competitive market,” said Craig Patterson, global channel chief at Exabeam. “With this new MSSP commercial framework, we’re extending that commitment and delivering a model designed specifically for how today’s managed security providers operate and scale.”