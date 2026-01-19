Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

We’ve seen a number of senior moves in the past week, with those with impressive CVs that stretch over a couple of decades being given a chance to use that experience in a fresh challenge.

Public Digital: The digital transformation consultancy has appointed Lesley Cowley, who has served as a non-executive director since 2022, as its chair. She is currently chair of Building Digital UK (BDUK), the government body bringing broadband and mobile coverage to hard-to-reach places across the UK, and has previously chaired the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), Companies House, Airport Coordination Limited and The National Archives.

“Since our foundation 10 years ago, PD [Public Digital] has enjoyed consistent year-on-year growth, without ever moving away from our core values of doing work which benefits the world and improves people’s lives,” said Ben Terrett, CEO of Public Digital. “Lesley has played a key role in this success as a member of the board, and we are thrilled that she will continue to bring her guidance and experience as our chair and help us to navigate this next phase of our growth.”

Canon EMEA: The print player has appointed Peter Saak as the chief of Integrated Printing & Services Group (IPSG, formally Digital Printing & Solutions). He has held a number of senior roles at the firm, and in this role will be responsible for driving the strategic integration of Canon’s advanced printing technology with value-added services to create fully connected and efficient print and document management ecosystems for partners. He comes in to replace Hiro Imamura, who has returned to Canon headquarters to take up a position at the printing group.

“I am confident that Peter’s extensive B2B experience, customer knowledge and strong leadership across many of our EMEA markets will drive the success of our Integrated Printing & Services Group,” said Sam Yoshida, president and CEO at Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Keepit: The data protection and recovery specialist has consolidated its channel team to get itself in a position to support a partner-first strategy. The expanded channel team is led globally by Jan Ursi, global vice-president of channels, and supported by three regional leaders covering Cyril VanAgt in Southern Europe, Alex Walsh in Northern Europe, and Jill Miracle in the Americas.

“At Keepit, being partner-friendly isn’t just a slogan – it’s our culture,” said Ursi. “All functions across the company empower partners with the tools, knowledge and support they need to succeed, while building relationships based on trust and generosity, not transactions. Our mission is simple: make unlimited SaaS [software as a service] data protection accessible everywhere through simplicity, independence and a culture of partnership.”