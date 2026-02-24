Print spotlight falls on higher-end opportunities

Printer vendors have been making moves to underline the opportunities that continue to emerge for their partners around inkjet devices.

Kyocera, Xerox and Canon have each been active, either rolling out products for partners or extending the reach of their ecosystem.

The focus is on higher-end products, security, print management, and reducing complexity both for partners and customers.

Kyocera Document Solutions UK has cut the ribbon on its Business Solutions cloud suite, which covers scanning, workflow automation, security and data storage, and print management processes to meet the needs of hybrid workplaces.

The vendor’s channel is being given the option to take the cloud suite out to customers, with the server-free option attractive because of its low complexity.

“In today’s decentralised and hybrid work environment, businesses need solutions that are secure, scalable and simple to deploy,” said Graham Foxwell, product marketing lead at Kyocera Document Solutions UK.

“Most tools currently available on the market handle only one part of the document lifecycle: capture, storage or print. Kyocera Business Solutions delivers all of this in a single stack. This reduces IT complexity, vendor count and total cost of ownership, while ensuring consistent performance, security and reporting,” he added.

We designed Kyocera Business Solutions very much with our channel partners in mind. Given the simplicity of the offering, partners can guarantee shorter deployment times, while opening up access to easier cross-sell opportunities and stronger differentiation in competitive bids Graham Foxwell, Kyocera Document Solutions UK

“We also designed Kyocera Business Solutions very much with our channel partners in mind. Given the simplicity of the offering, partners can guarantee shorter deployment times, while opening up access to easier cross-sell opportunities and stronger differentiation in competitive bids,” said Foxwell.

Meanwhile, Xerox has kicked off its four-day Production Print event, sharing its product strategy and ambitions with channel partners, and showcasing a number of high-end production systems.

The vendor is keen to stress that linking connected workflows, with automation and increased use of digital processes, can lead to greater efficiencies and deliver the results customers are looking for.

“Print providers are at a defining moment where intelligence, automation and differentiation will separate leaders from followers,” said Terry Antinora, president of global production print services at Xerox. “Production print is a strategic pillar for Xerox, and we are investing boldly in high-speed inkjet, AI [artificial intelligence]-driven workflow and digital embellishment to help our clients enter a new era of print.”

On the Canon front, Integrity Communications Group has extended its portfolio by adding more of the vendor’s inkjet range. Integrity has been modernising its print fleet, looking to increase capacity and maintain high performance, and has been working with Canon for a decade.

“Canon’s technology has played a crucial role in transforming our print operations over the last five years. The reliability of the equipment has been outstanding, giving us complete confidence during our busy periods and allowing us to deliver consistent results for our customers,” said Andrew Law, sales and marketing director at Integrity Communications Group.

Stuart Rising, head of graphic arts at Canon UK & Ireland, said its ongoing partnership with Integrity demonstrated how there continue to be opportunities in going after high-value print markets.