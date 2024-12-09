silvano audisio - stock.adobe.co
Security, cloud and commercial inkjet driving print channel growth
Kyocera has shared its expectations for the year ahead, pointing its channel partners in the direction of areas where there should be high levels of activity
Zero-trust, increased cloud connectivity and a focus on sustainability should be areas that dominate the printing landscape next year.
Kyocera has shared its predictions about 2025, with the demand for increased security among the key areas the channel should expect to concentrate on.
The firm has seen zero-trust become the standard expectation from users keen to ensure the print fleet is not a vulnerable link. Tightening up policies prevents hardware from being exposed and included in broader endpoint protection.
Steve Pearce, group head of marketing at Kyocera, said security would remain a focus into next year. “Given the constantly evolving threat landscape, adopting a zero-trust approach to security is crucial for maintaining the integrity of print infrastructure,” he said.
“It’s crucial to remember that an unsecured printer can offer a means for cyber criminals to breach a company’s defences and compromise the entire business,” said Pearce. “By implementing robust security measures that address potential vulnerabilities, businesses can ensure the resilience of their print environments, and the rest of the company as well.”
Pearce said ensuring printers could take advantage of the cloud was also a growth area. “We predict that in 2025, more channel partners will integrate print management capabilities into their offerings, in order to assist customers looking to move on from older, less flexible arrangements and reap the benefits of cloud infrastructure,” he said.
Pearce added that increasing cloud print management capabilities would put partners in a stronger position as they moved into next year. “This gives them an advantage over older print management solutions, not just in terms of cost, convenience and security, but through integration with other technologies such as document management,” he said. “These advantages can be transformational for business efficiency.”
Sustainability
Sustainability, which has dominated the print landscape for the past few years, also shows no sign of diminishing next year.
“In 2025, we anticipate an even stronger focus on sustainability, with environmental, social and governance (ESG & SDG) initiatives becoming essential to print procurement and management,” said Pearce. “Print manufacturers and their partners are in a unique position to take the lead on sustainability, assisting companies in reducing emissions while maintaining operational excellence.”
Industry research from Quocirca last week revealed the print industry is continuing to increase its use of remanufactured and recycled products to improve its sustainability position.
Kyocera is also expecting the demand for digital production inkjet printing to rise, driven by commercial customer demand.
Pearce said the various growth areas meant there were opportunities for its channel partners. “Each of these trends highlights the evolving dynamics of our industry and the broader world we operate in,” he added. “Our objective is to equip channel partners and businesses with the necessary tools and insights to effectively navigate these changes.
“There are substantial opportunities for channel partners to cater to customers requiring cut-sheet production inkjet devices and high-volume print capabilities,” said Pearce. “By continuing to enhance the expert guidance they offer, partners can deepen customer relationships and capitalise on the growth potential in the market.”