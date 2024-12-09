Security, cloud and commercial inkjet driving print channel growth

Zero-trust, increased cloud connectivity and a focus on sustainability should be areas that dominate the printing landscape next year.

Kyocera has shared its predictions about 2025, with the demand for increased security among the key areas the channel should expect to concentrate on.

The firm has seen zero-trust become the standard expectation from users keen to ensure the print fleet is not a vulnerable link. Tightening up policies prevents hardware from being exposed and included in broader endpoint protection.

Steve Pearce, group head of marketing at Kyocera, said security would remain a focus into next year. “Given the constantly evolving threat landscape, adopting a zero-trust approach to security is crucial for maintaining the integrity of print infrastructure,” he said.

“It’s crucial to remember that an unsecured printer can offer a means for cyber criminals to breach a company’s defences and compromise the entire business,” said Pearce. “By implementing robust security measures that address potential vulnerabilities, businesses can ensure the resilience of their print environments, and the rest of the company as well.”

Pearce said ensuring printers could take advantage of the cloud was also a growth area. “We predict that in 2025, more channel partners will integrate print management capabilities into their offerings, in order to assist customers looking to move on from older, less flexible arrangements and reap the benefits of cloud infrastructure,” he said.

Pearce added that increasing cloud print management capabilities would put partners in a stronger position as they moved into next year. “This gives them an advantage over older print management solutions, not just in terms of cost, convenience and security, but through integration with other technologies such as document management,” he said. “These advantages can be transformational for business efficiency.”