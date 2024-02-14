Kyocera: In tough times, get closer to your suppliers

Kyocera has reacted to the recent government insolvency service figures for last year by talking about its commitment to helping partners weather tough economic conditions.

The government’s insolvency service indicated that the number of businesses that failed last year rose by 14%, with increased interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis fuelling that increase.

Rod Tonna-Barthet, CEO at Kyocera Document Solutions UK, said the figures had given the vendor some pause for thought about how it could help its channel.

“One crucial lesson that we should take away from the increased insolvency numbers is that relationships are important,” he said. “It’s more crucial now than ever to build and maintain strong connections with current and potential partners, as we are more likely to weather storms like this one if we work together.”

Tonna-Barthet accepted that partners were looking for solid relationships with vendors and advised them to keep lines of communication open.

“Take steps to engage more closely with your suppliers, check in on how they are doing, and foster a culture of openness and transparency where all parties are comfortable discussing their challenges,” he said. “After all, every company in the supply chain is heavily dependent on the others for long-term success.”

Although partners would be keen to seal deals, Tonna-Barthet advised a longer-term view, with relationships taking time to build and develop.