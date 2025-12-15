IT Sustainability Think Tank: Perspectives on the print industry's net-zero push in 2025

Quocirca publishes research on the influence of sustainability factors on IT decision-makers when they are selecting workplace print suppliers, including sustainability considerations when modernising print infrastructure can deliver measurable reductions in the organisation’s environmental footprint and costs, through waste and emissions reductions. We also monitor the progress of leading print technology suppliers in improving corporate sustainability performance.

We have tracked both an acceleration of sustainability initiatives and a shift in motivations over the last year. Despite the changing political climate and delays in sustainability-focused regulations, our research shows that 82% of organisations are accelerating their sustainability plans.

For the first time, building or improving corporate reputation is among the top three reasons for pursuing corporate sustainability initiatives, alongside the more usual drivers of operational efficiencies and meeting industry standards.

As Generation Z’s workplace influence grows, it seems that corporations are responding to their demand for responsible suppliers and focusing more strategically on demonstrating sustainability commitments.

On a related note, businesses may be seeking to improve their own reputations, but they are also growing more suspicious of others’ claims. Greenwashing is cited as a key challenge to reducing the environmental impact of print infrastructure, and concern has risen markedly over the past two years.

Part of this stems from a historical lack of robust data on product performance, but there are encouraging signs that suppliers are addressing this issue.

Environmental impact and lifecycle assessments are now table stakes for new product launches, alongside optimisation tools that help customers quantify the impact of new print hardware deployments.

Independent certifications, such as Energy Star and Blue Angel, have long had credibility with IT decision-makers, but we are now seeing suppliers seeking certification for a wider range of products, including remanufactured devices.

Circular economy progress in print The print industry has a relatively good heritage in circular economy approaches, but suppliers are not resting on their laurels. In the past year, we’ve witnessed innovations in both product design and commercial models aimed at supporting the market for second-life devices. This includes the launch, by Ricoh, of circular-economy badged products whose remanufacturing process includes upgrades that enhance the devices beyond their original specifications. Canon is also notable for its established remanufacturing and refurbishment programmes, while Xerox has extended its Certified Pre-Owned range this year, and Brother introduced a hardware remanufacturing initiative in 2024. Remanufacturing is an area where supplier activity is slightly ahead of customer demand, however. Currently, only 12% and 9% of IT decision makers consider the availability of refurbished and remanufactured devices, respectively, to be a top three consideration when reducing the environmental impact of print. Despite the high standards of remanufacturing and refurbishment – backed by robust warranties – delivered by suppliers in their second-life product ranges, concerns persist around possible hidden costs and reliability. Suppliers, therefore, now have work to do to encourage demand for these devices, allay customer concerns, and engage their sales channels more closely, developing incentives for second-life device sales and support. In this area, devising commercial models that reflect the market realities in which they operate is key. Recently, we’ve seen innovations around leasing, including Epson, which has launched a programme that sees it retain ownership of products (including office print, audio-visual, retail, industrial print and robotics) after first-use, in order to establish a pipeline of devices for remanufacturing and refurbishment. These devices are then available to help channel partners meet requirements for second-life hardware, where specified in tenders. Suppliers are also focusing on end-of-life recovery and the reuse of raw materials, in a bid to reduce virgin material extraction and use by closing the loop. Canon, for example, has started using recycled iron for the steel components in new devices. The iron used is recovered from its own end-of-life devices. Similarly, Lexmark’s cartridges contain 42% post-consumer recycled plastic, with 39% deriving from its own closed loop plastic process. Manufacturing, stocking, and supplying spare parts is another area where we’ve seen industry innovation, partly in response to regulation around repairability. Sharp Europe has piloted an additive manufacturing programme that creates spare parts on demand in the region where they’re required. This has positive impacts across raw material consumption, transportation, and storage. Our research shows that customers want suppliers to help them reduce, manage and mitigate their environmental impact, and suppliers are responding. Notable offerings include the Verified Carbon Neutrality Service from Xerox, HP’s Carbon Emission Sync Service, and Ricoh’s Sustainability Optimisation Service and Carbon Balancing Service. In terms of corporate sustainability targets, most print industry suppliers have set 2050 as their net-zero year, with the exceptions being HP and Xerox, which are targeting 2040. The suppliers in our study typically have ambitious interim reduction targets for 2030. They are also achieving good progress in shifting to renewable energy sources, with Epson notable for achieving 100% renewable energy use in 2023.