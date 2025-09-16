Quocirca: Print investment holds firm

Those that follow the print market have a right to feel positive at the moment, given the research that shows a continued interest in the technology.

Last week, Canon shared its latest Insights research that revealed there was a continued appreciation for marketing materials that were printed, and partners could tap into that sustained preference for quality materials.

That has been followed by Quocirca’s Future of work 2030 study, which also concluded that there is continued investment by organisations in print. This is even more impressive given the other technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and security, that are competing for budget.

“Organisations are balancing their investments across emerging and traditional office technology as hybrid working practices become more clearly defined,” said Quocirca CEO Louella Fernandes.

“As expected, AI spending is set to increase in the coming year, with productivity gains the primary driver. However, 47% also plan to increase their investment in print infrastructure. We are seeing print volumes stabilise as the shape of the less-paper office becomes clearer, and organisations are seeking secure, accessible solutions to support the continuing demand for print.”

The Future of work study generated insights that should shape channel strategy, including the expectation among many users that hybrid working will bounce back slightly over the next five years. Despite the current return-to-office mandates that are in vogue across numerous industries, Quocirca found that 57% of respondents are fully office-based in 2025 and that level is expected to fall to 49% by 2030.

On the AI front, the key element to pitch remain productivity, with more than a quarter of customers already experiencing the positive impact of embracing the technology. The report also found that 66% of IT decision-makers expect to increase investment in AI in the year ahead, spending 22% of total budget on AI, with plans from a third for AI PCs in the next 12 months.

Echoing the experiences that Canon found when it talked to users about going digital, there continued to be an interest in physical printing. Although 18% of organisations quizzed by Quocirca had gone paperless, print volumes are expected to rise by 0.5%, and 47% of organisations expect to increase investment in modernising their print infrastructure.

When it came to the message for the channel, the interest in managed print is rising, with 28% of IT managers expecting to use a partner to handle print infrastructure by 2030, with the level at 32% among digitally mature organisations.

The top three areas of expertise that customers are looking for in a partners included AI services, security expertise and managed IT services.

“Since we published the first edition of this report in 2017, the workplace has witnessed incredible change,” said Fernandes, who is now sharing results from the fourth report. “However, this study shows that the pandemic only accelerated transitions that were already in progress. As organisations reach digital maturity, the position of legacy technology, such as print, is becoming clearer.

“At the same time, organisations are striving to integrate AI into their workplace technology stack. Our research revealed discrepancies in how knowledge workers and IT decision-makers perceive the benefits and risks of AI, which must be addressed – with the help of technology service providers – to achieve successful adoption.”