Printer refresh sparked by move to AI PCs

The migration by users towards artificial intelligence (AI)-capable PCs is also going to produce a boom in the printer market as customers opt for a hardware refresh.

Those charting the rise of AI PCs have already started to see the volume of products using the technology rise, and expectations are that it will continue into Q4, with a wave of products being launched onto the market.

At the same time as upgrading the PC hardware, it appears that users are also looking to refresh their printer fleets, according to Quocirca.

The industry watcher has urged channel print management specialists to take advantage of the trend, with 73% of users looking to change PC hardware also planning to do the same with their printers.

Not only are users looking to refresh printers, but just shy of half of those that Quocirca spoke to indicated they would also be investing more in printing and imaging in the next few years.

“The market is having to accelerate hardware refreshes across the board as customers abandon age-related renewal cycles in favour of implementing new hardware performance capabilities,” said Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca. “This presents an enormous opportunity for MPS providers who can broaden their offering to adjacent IT services and offer customers AI solutions and advanced services to support the hybrid work environment.”

Quocirca’s MPS landscape study 2024 also found that printing levels were at 55% of pre-pandemic levels. The top three managed print investment priorities from users for the year ahead were security, hardware refresh and workflow solutions.