stoimilov - stock.adobe.com
Printer refresh sparked by move to AI PCs
Quocirca’s annual investigation into the managed print landscape is a call to action for the channel
The migration by users towards artificial intelligence (AI)-capable PCs is also going to produce a boom in the printer market as customers opt for a hardware refresh.
Those charting the rise of AI PCs have already started to see the volume of products using the technology rise, and expectations are that it will continue into Q4, with a wave of products being launched onto the market.
At the same time as upgrading the PC hardware, it appears that users are also looking to refresh their printer fleets, according to Quocirca.
The industry watcher has urged channel print management specialists to take advantage of the trend, with 73% of users looking to change PC hardware also planning to do the same with their printers.
Not only are users looking to refresh printers, but just shy of half of those that Quocirca spoke to indicated they would also be investing more in printing and imaging in the next few years.
“The market is having to accelerate hardware refreshes across the board as customers abandon age-related renewal cycles in favour of implementing new hardware performance capabilities,” said Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca. “This presents an enormous opportunity for MPS providers who can broaden their offering to adjacent IT services and offer customers AI solutions and advanced services to support the hybrid work environment.”
Quocirca’s MPS landscape study 2024 also found that printing levels were at 55% of pre-pandemic levels. The top three managed print investment priorities from users for the year ahead were security, hardware refresh and workflow solutions.
Need for high-quality support
Most customers are looking to standardise on a single vendor fleet, which is managed by a single channel partner. Although around half said they were happy with their managed print services provider, there were signs that some were prepared to switch at the end of their contract, underlining the continued need for the channel to deliver high-quality support.
“As customer loyalty continues to weaken, with almost two-thirds of organisations considering switching suppliers, MPS providers need to strengthen and diversify their propositions to retain existing customers and attract new clients,” said Fernandes.
“Incumbent MPS providers must ensure they have a strong profile during discussions about hardware refreshment to avoid losing out to competitors,” she added.
When it comes to standing out from the crowd, those managed print players that have skills and knowledge are in demand.
“Our research shows that IT expertise is now the top selection factor for MPS providers, followed by cyber security expertise and workflow automation competency,” said Fernandes. “As providers compete for contracts to undertake major hardware renewal programmes, they must refine and articulate their capabilities in these areas. Building partnerships with complementary technology providers will be an important success factor.”
She also advised the channel to ensure they were in a position to ease customer concerns, which its survey said included reducing the environmental impact of printing, controlling costs and security.
“MPS providers need to ensure they are addressing these concerns as a priority,” said Fernandes. “Businesses have high expectations of the application of AI and analytics, and will be looking for providers that are leveraging these to improve efficiency, sustainability, security and service delivery. Those that fail to do so will fall behind.”