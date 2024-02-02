AI impacting print market with shift to digital capture

Customers are increasingly turning to scanning documents rather than printing them, putting the print channel under pressure to react to the growing shift.

Market watcher Quocirca has been tracking the transition to digital scanning, noting that 75% of organisations are looking to scan to help hit sustainability, efficiency and security goals.

At the same time, users adopting more artificial intelligence (AI) tools are also driving change because they expect more benefits to come from having data in a digital form that can be searched for data insights.

The main outcome of the shift to digital is an expectation print volumes will fall by an average of 3% this year, with small and medium-sized enterprises and the public sector experiencing more significant drops.

The reaction to digitisation has not been uniform across customers, with some business functions leading the way. Quocirca found that payroll was fully digitised in 54% of firms, and customer comms and contracts were also likely to be stored electronically, but for many, the mailroom remained a paper-dominated world.

“We see variations across business size and sector in the frequency and maturity of digitisation,” said Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca. “Different verticals are seeking different scanning and workflow automation features. Therefore, vendor messages must be tailored accordingly. Vendors must ensure they understand where their customers are on the journey and help them build business cases that quantify the outcomes of digitisation, aligning the achievable results to business goals such as sustainability, efficiency and security.”

A growing number of customers describe themselves as “paperless”, and significant numbers are looking at digitising more processes to reduce the use of paper.