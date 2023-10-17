Sustainability a key consideration for print buyers

A failure to demonstrate a commitment to sustainability could cost those operating in the print channel business.

According to market watcher Quocirca, customers are increasingly looking at corporate sustainability goals as part of their supplier selection process.

The vast majority of those making buying decisions want to see a commitment from suppliers to reduce carbon emissions, with Quocirca’s Sustainability market trends study making it clear many users are tracking their print suppliers’ efforts.

Sustainability is not just expected in the device but also in the suppliers themselves, with users keen to use green technology to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and meet industry standards.

Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca, said the pressures on suppliers to demonstrate green credentials were continuing to rise, and it was an issue that had to be seen as a priority by those operating in the print industry.

“A combination of stakeholder expectations and the implementation of legislation such as the corporate sustainability reporting directive [CSRD] are prompting organisations to speed up their sustainability initiatives,” she said. “This is driving a broader cohort of decision-makers to put more emphasis on the sustainability performance of the solutions – and suppliers – they select.”

Where there could be some improvement from the industry is in terms of information, making it easier for customers to gauge their sustainability progress. “There is a clear need for vendors to offer more clarity around the sustainability credentials of their products; demand for relevant data and analysis will only increase in the future, and vendors that can’t offer it will lose their competitive position,” said Fernandes.