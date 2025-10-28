stoimilov - stock.adobe.com
MPS players under pressure to meet evolving demands
Quocirca report indicates the shifting priorities from customers keen to digitally transform their workflow processes
Those offering managed print services (MPS) continue to be viewed as delivering vital pieces of the digital transformation jigsaw as customers look to upgrade their workflow processes, but they are under pressure to meet an evolving list of customer demands that place the emphasis on cost and security.
The demand for MPS continues to grow, with customers looking to partners to assist with improving their operations while keeping an eye on costs and delivering security, according to the Quocirca MPS landscape study 2025.
The report found that managed print players were working in an environment where paper continued to play a role but needed to work alongside increasingly digital demands, with print and scan workflow automation one of the key priorities for customers. Quocirca found that paper would remain a feature, with 60% of users describing it as important to their business in 2026.
The findings echo Canon’s recent report, Exploring the future of print, which highlighted a user preference for printing because of the value of physical output compared with digital alternatives. The report spoke of print’s haptic characteristics, arguing that they helped it “cut through” digital “noise”.
Costs and security were the two challenges that print management specialists were being asked to deal with as customers looked to digitisation to reduce print volumes at the same time as ensuring the print fleet did not emerge as a risk vector for cyber criminals to exploit.
“Expectations of MPS have transitioned from traditional print management towards advanced information management, data protection, and workflow automation solutions and services that can help organisations accelerate their digitisation strategies,” said Quocirca CEO Louella Fernandes.
“MPS providers must develop a full range of capabilities in-house, or identify partners in the broader business automation or information management sector.”
Environmental impact of printers
One development over the past year that is worth noting by the channel is the apparent shift in attitudes towards the environmental impact of printers, with the issue dropping from being a joint top priority in 2024 to sixth on the list in 2025.
Although managed print specialists are seen as an essential part of the digital transformation equation, with the report finding that 89% of IT decision-makers saw them as a key part of their digital transformation moves, there were some signs that satisfaction rates were dropping.
The report found 42% of customers were considering changing provider at the end of their current contract, and that 15% would definitely move on.
For those that fail to meet expectations, that spells a missed revenue opportunity, with 71% of customers planning to increase their MPS investment in the next year.
When it came to selecting an MPS partner, the criteria included security knowledge, IT expertise and the ability to deliver workflow automation. There was also an indication that some users would be prepared to switch provider if they felt they could find an alternative partner that was capable of delivering more innovation, including skills around artificial intelligence.
“Buyer expectations are increasing,” said Fernandes. “They are seeking more innovative solutions that incorporate new technology and deliver demonstrable business value. At the same time, they want to gain tighter control over costs. Providers must ensure that the solutions in their portfolio offer provable productivity and financial benefits with accessible analytics tools allowing customers to monitor and report on improvements.”