MPS players under pressure to meet evolving demands

Those offering managed print services (MPS) continue to be viewed as delivering vital pieces of the digital transformation jigsaw as customers look to upgrade their workflow processes, but they are under pressure to meet an evolving list of customer demands that place the emphasis on cost and security.

The demand for MPS continues to grow, with customers looking to partners to assist with improving their operations while keeping an eye on costs and delivering security, according to the Quocirca MPS landscape study 2025.

The report found that managed print players were working in an environment where paper continued to play a role but needed to work alongside increasingly digital demands, with print and scan workflow automation one of the key priorities for customers. Quocirca found that paper would remain a feature, with 60% of users describing it as important to their business in 2026.

The findings echo Canon’s recent report, Exploring the future of print, which highlighted a user preference for printing because of the value of physical output compared with digital alternatives. The report spoke of print’s haptic characteristics, arguing that they helped it “cut through” digital “noise”.

Costs and security were the two challenges that print management specialists were being asked to deal with as customers looked to digitisation to reduce print volumes at the same time as ensuring the print fleet did not emerge as a risk vector for cyber criminals to exploit.

“Expectations of MPS have transitioned from traditional print management towards advanced information management, data protection, and workflow automation solutions and services that can help organisations accelerate their digitisation strategies,” said Quocirca CEO Louella Fernandes.

“MPS providers must develop a full range of capabilities in-house, or identify partners in the broader business automation or information management sector.”