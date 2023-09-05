Tackling Scope 3 emissions in materials to help meet datacentre climate goals

While greenwashing continues to confuse and even block the best intended emissions reduction plans, a 495MW €3.5bn (£3bn) datacentre project in Portugal is making progress on Scope 3 accounting.

The Sines 4.0 datacentre campus, which is the work of sustainable server farm developer Start Campus, is predicted to become one of the largest hyperscale sites of its kind on completion, with its developers claiming the location will be powered exclusively by renewable energy and benefit from ocean water-based cooling systems.

The campus aims to reduce carbon-dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions by 16%, based on Scope 3 calculations of emissions from its construction, with UK consultancy Carbon3IT overseeing this part of the project.

Nick Morris, carbon, sustainability and energy modelling lead at IT sustainability consultancy Carbon3IT, says part of this work means keeping tabs on the amount of carbon that exists within the entire datacentre construction supply chain.

“It’s certainly true there’s uncertainty about values for everything in the supply chain, but if you’re talking about major components such as steel, the steel producers are able to provide values for embodied carbon in that steel,” he says.

Scope 1 emissions include fuels and – for this campus – includes the operation of its own solar-power generators. Scope 2, meanwhile, includes elements like purchased energy, steam, gases and in some cases cooling. For 2022, Scope 2 emissions at Sines 4.0 are reported as being zero.

Scope 3 covers essentially everything else, whether upstream and downstream. For some organisations, this may even include colocation or cloud services.

For steel that involves sometimes hydrocarbons that have been used on a manufacturing site, such as gas or electrical energy. So, calculating for this kind of embodied carbon can be “straightforward”, using the emissions factors for the grid to deliver certified carbon emissions for the final product, whether it’s virgin steel or recycled.

“[Figures] may be 70% to 80% higher depending on where you go. So, each entry points to the company that does the next step. The amount of carbon that’s associated with that previous piece is pretty well documented for those big items,” says Morris.

Why not mitigate materials use? According to the American Institute of Architects (AIA), embodied carbon in construction materials such as concrete, steel and insulation comprises roughly 11% of annual global emissions. The building industry as a whole accounts for about 40% of all emissions, the AIA says, so its stands to reason that by tackling Scope 3, every organisation can move faster towards climate and sustainability goals. The Start Campus carefully selected Sines, near Portugal’s Alentejo coast, to ensure the location itself had “green” potential. Sines 4.0 will reuse seawater for cooling from the nearby liquid-natural gas (LNG) plant and ocean-water infrastructure from a decommissioned coal power station. However, custom modelling helps ensure above-average transparency on emissions calculations and reductions estimates. Carbon3IT has been constructing a decision-making tool that takes in inputs from procurement for materials and suppliers and up to help predict the carbon emissions impacts that will help the customer make better decisions. “For materials like concrete, there’s something called an environmental product declaration, which is an ‘expression of life’, in lifecycle analysis that’s been certified by a third party for that particular material or components,” Morris adds. “You can look it up. There are different stages from cradle, where it comes out of the ground, to gate.” By calculating embodied carbon for materials used, overall emissions can already be “super minimal”, he suggests, not least because Scope 1 and 2 can be small by comparison with Scope 3. Start Campus chose from the start to build for energy efficiency in both construction and operations, running on photovoltaic solar supplemented by power purchase agreements (PPAs) with local wind and hydro power producers, with a projected lifetime for the facility of at least 20 years, he notes. “That’s all going to be reiterated very soon in terms of legislation in the EU, and the EU taxonomy which is going to mandate what’s already been done locally in France: analysis at least of the possibility of using waste heat elsewhere in the ecosystem,” Morris adds. Sines 4.0 is also part of an “industrial and residential community ecosystem” – which might sound rather fluffy – but is a key driver of “doing more with less” in ways that over time reduce the amount of extra heat energy trapped in the inner earth-atmosphere. Calculating the number of gigawatt-hours (GWh) or giga-joules (GJ) of energy that has accumulated in the atmosphere is “not that difficult”, says Morris. “Start Campus’ legacy carbon is going to be zero very quickly.”