IT Sustainability Think Tank: Embracing green computing to close the sustainability gap

There’s no doubt that digital technologies play a key role in enabling a greener future. In fact, the European Commission has recently proclaimed that success over the next 20 years will be based on a company's ability to align their sustainability and digital strategies to make a twin transition. It is, however, important to consider the impact of digital technology and the best way to deploy it.

Digital technologies account for somewhere between 2.1% and 3.9% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and if technology was a country, it would be the seventh most polluting nation in the world. If you combine this information with the fact that internet traffic is expected to double every other year for the foreseeable future, then we find ourselves in a situation where the use of technology creates a significant environmental impact. This presents a challenge for businesses leveraging technology to achieve objectives, while simultaneously working to close their sustainability gap.

A solution to this dilemma that has yielded great success at Digital Catapult is incorporating green computing into our business operations. Green computing is the practice of designing, developing, using, and disposing of computers, servers, and associated subsystems in an environmentally sustainable way. Embracing this framework will undoubtedly help more businesses to close their ‘sustainability gap’ and pave the way for a more sustainable internet - not least because of its focus on tech consumption and recycling.

Considering the consumption of tech Green computing takes into account the consumption of technology. It considers how much technology should be used by a business, whether the amount of technology used corresponds with the demands of a project, and whether the equipment can be recycled. This encouragement to recycle is important, given that research found that the UK is on track to become Europe’s largest e-waste contributor per capita by 2024. Green computing could therefore mitigate against this by incentivising more businesses to recycle their old technology instead of disposing of it. Further to this, the precious metals contained within the electronic equipment that end up in landfill is valued at over £370 million in the UK alone, demonstrating the importance of monitoring tech consumption and waste within a business. At Digital Catapult we recycle our old technology by passing it on to local schools and charities that can use the technology beyond its first life. Embracing a strong approach on sustainable technology usage and recycling is helping more businesses to close their sustainability gap and is paving the way for a more sustainable internet. Green computing is also helping businesses to close their sustainability gap by reducing carbon intensity.