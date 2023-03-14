IT Sustainability Think Tank: Closing the sustainability gap takes patience and persistence

IT efficiency is often overlooked in the digital infrastructure sustainability discussion. The sustainability reports of many IT operators make little or no mention of IT efficiency. Operators with exemplary programs sometimes ignore or downplay their IT achievements to protect confidential business information. For others, sustainability teams lack awareness of IT system activities. In most cases, though, IT efficiency metrics and goals are not part of an organisation’s operational or sustainability strategy.

A previous Computer Weekly article, ‘Solving the IT energy efficiency and usage crisis’, explored the formidable menu of techniques, tools, and technologies available to increase the work delivered per megawatt-hour (MWh) the IT infrastructure consumes. Despite this array of options, IT organisations are often hesitant to embark on a sustainability journey due to fear of impacting resiliency and reliability, inertia in the face of the immensity of the task, and the lack of organisational incentives to initiate changes.

Meeting the challenge of creating an impactful IT system sustainability strategy requires two key ingredients: organisational commitment and a long-term process of incremental, continual improvement in work delivered per MWh consumed and reductions in MT CO2 per MWH.

Organisational commitment Successfully implementing an IT system sustainability strategy requires commitment from the CIO and CFO to the operations teams. Critically, it must be a long-term commitment to a defined, resourced plan. Too often, sustainability is an initiative ‘de jour’ to be relentlessly flogged across the organisation for twelve months with urgent meetings and high-priority programs that are allowed to fade away in the face of new, more pressing initiatives. Organisations that have achieved transformational changes in their work delivered per MWh consumed take years to transition, and the job is never complete due to constant innovation in IT equipment and software management systems. The collection of operational data including equipment counts, capacities, utilisation and power demand, equipment and system level energy and water consumption, and equipment utilisation profiles, must anchor the commitment. This data is used to generate key sustainability metrics such as applications, virtual machines, and containers per MWh or server, average CPU or memory capacity utilisation, percent of available storage TB used, computer room air handler (CRAH) cooling utilisation and average IT space temperature. Each metric should have a corresponding sustainability goal to drive environmental performance improvements. The metrics and progress towards their associated goals should be reviewed periodically across the organisation, with regular reviews at the operational level and four-month reviews at the executive level. Goals should be updated as targets are achieved, new opportunities for improvement are identified, and new technologies are deployed.