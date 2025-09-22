Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Lots of fresh channel executives are emerging this week, with quite a few firms making double appointments across the industry.

Schneider Electric: The energy management player has welcomed Karlton Gray as its director of channels for UK and Ireland. “Across the UK and Ireland, we are seeing significant demand for AI [artificial intelligence]-driven infrastructure, datacentres and critical power projects, and with it, greater requirements for IT modernisation services and energy efficiency upgrades,” said Schneider’s Gray.

“By bringing together our IT, OT, ET and EcoXpert specialists, we can deliver turnkey solutions and create new opportunities to drive impact across the region. I am delighted to take on this expanded role and to be working with a much broader range of partners across our ecosystem.”

Gigamon: The deep observability player has appointed Sam Lambert as its EMEA channel director. He knows the firm and its partner strategy having been its senior channel account manager for Northern Europe.

“As a channel-first organisation, we rely on our partners to act as trusted advisors and experts, supporting customers in managing their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Gigamon’s Lambert.

“In my previous role, I was proud of the progress we achieved together across Northern Europe – progress made possible by the trust, support and collaboration of our exceptional team, partners and leadership. Now, in collaboration with our EMEA ecosystem, I look forward to supporting the region’s growing demand for AI and hybrid cloud technologies and helping organisations establish a single source of truth amidst a challenging security landscape.”

Keepit: The software as a service data protection, recovery and cyber resilience player has appointed Jan Ursi as vice-president of Global Channels. Ursi brings a proven track record in working with partners, with a CV that includes time at Rubrik, UiPath, Nutanix and Infoblox, and earlier helped expand NetScreen and Juniper in Europe.

“Jan has a rare ability to not only build strong partner networks, but also to inspire trust and collaboration across teams, markets and industries,” said Craig Bumpus, chief revenue officer at Keepit. “As organisations everywhere face growing cyber resilience and compliance challenges, Jan’s leadership will ensure that our partners are empowered to deliver the value, simplicity and independence that set Keepit apart.”

Leviia: The French cloud storage provider has identified the candidate to help drive its European expansion, with Richard Czech, former vice-president for EMEA at Wasabi, arriving as chief business development officer.

“Richard’s arrival reflects the scale of our ambitions in Europe,” said William Méauzoone, co-founder of Leviia. “He combines first-hand experience in scaling a major storage player with an exceptional understanding of the European channel landscape.”

NFON: The telecom’s player has made some changes to its management structure. Andreas Wesselmann, the firm’s chief technology officer (CTO), is taking over as chairman of the management board as of 1 October. At the same time, Alexander Beck is joining the management board as the new chief financial officer (CFO).

The firm’s former CEO and CFO, Patrik Heider, has asked the supervisory board to terminate his contract early with effect from 30 September 2025 to pursue new professional challenges.

“I’m very pleased by the trust that has been placed in me and I’m looking forward to working closely with Alexander Beck,” said Wesselmann. “Together, we will continue to expand our innovative capabilities, tap new market opportunities and firmly establish NFON as the leading European provider of AI-based business communications. To this end, we will continue to consistently implement the NFON Next 2027 corporate strategy.”

Immersive: The cyber resilience player has welcomed Aniket Menon as chief product officer (CPO) and Thanos Karpouzis as CTO to its executive leadership team. Menon comes with over 15 years of experience, previously woking as vice-president of product at Rapid7. Karpouzis has been working in the industry for a similar length of time, most recently as vice-president of engineering at Immersive.

“Aniket and Thanos are visionary leaders who bring the expertise we need to accelerate Immersive One’s technology and platform, ensuring organisations are prepared for whatever threats may arise,” said Mark Schmitz, CEO of Immersive.

“Their leadership will be pivotal as we scale our capabilities and expand our product portfolio to deliver solutions that help customers transform cyber security from a reactive necessity into a proactive, data-driven business function, equipping teams at every level to measure, improve and prove their readiness.”

Netrio: The MSP has appointed Elizabeth “Tibby” Fogarty as general counsel and Pete Salamanca as chief operating officer (COO). Fogarty comes with plenty of legal experience serving as counsel across numerous private equity-backed tech startups. Salamanca brings more than two decades of experience in infrastructure, automation and cloud operations. He previously served as COO of NaviSite.

“As we continue to grow, both organically and through acquisition, building and maintaining a strong operational foundation, one rooted in delivering an exceptional customer experience, is essential,” said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Netrio.

“This is where Tibby and Pete will play a pivotal role. They bring proven leadership, strong industry experience and a commitment to excellence that will help drive us to our next phase of growth.”

Quectel Wireless Solutions: The internet of things (IoT) solutions provider has given Natasha Barrios the chance to make a difference as senior vice-president of sales for the EMEA region. She moves from her previous position as vice-president of sales for North America.

“Natasha is an exceptional leader whose track record with customers and partners speaks for itself,” said Jaron Xu, chief sales officer at Quectel Wireless Solutions. “I’m delighted that she has taken over the responsibility for EMEA, highlighting our commitment to continuous growth, delivering end-to-end IoT solutions and strong customer support.”