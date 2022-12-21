SCC adds Azure migration to its areas of expertise

SCC has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, and has demonstrated further commitment to the supplier by gaining the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure specialisation.

The channel player has now gained specialisations in five of the six available areas offered by Microsoft as it looks to strengthen its position as a player that can cover artificial intelligence, infrastructure, Microsoft 365 security and Office 365.

SCC has been following a targeted approach, not simply badge-hunting, to make sure that when it commits to a specialisation, it has the team and in-house practice capabilities to support those efforts.

The firm has invested in getting trained staff and case studies, and has passed a specialisations audit to demonstrate it can engage with the customer and deliver a solid experience using Microsoft technology.

“We have invested heavily in training and recruitment, and going forward, to stay ahead of the skills requirements, we have the SCC Academy, where we are building programmes to develop the next cohort of talent,” said Damon Crawford, practice director at SCC Hyperscale. “It couldn’t be a more important relationship to us in terms of our strategy and the way we face up to the market at the moment.”

Crawford said that specialisations mattered to customers because it demonstrated expertise and gave them confidence that the partner they chose to work with could help them through a cloud journey strategy.

“Knowing that you’re working with a partner that has the capabilities to enable that is very important,” he said. “Increasingly [specialisations] have become more relevant to customers. We see the stipulation for these types of accreditations in our tenders and RFPs all the time nowadays. I think customers, particularly those who are taking a cloud journey seriously, understand what the baseline requirements for that partner should be and how that translates into accreditations.”