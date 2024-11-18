intararit - STOCK.ADOBE.COM
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Personnel moves of note have been made at Proofpoint, N-Able, NTT Data UK&I and Red Canary
A number of personnel moves occurred in the past week, as vendors look to bolster their channel leadership.
Proofpoint: The security and compliance specialist has appointed Jerome Jullien as vice-president of channels and alliances for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Prior to Proofpoint, he held senior leadership positions at Vectra AI, Nokia, Riverbed Technology and EMC.
“Proofpoint is a channel-first organisation,” said Joe Sykora, senior vice-president of worldwide channels and partner sales at Proofpoint. “As we have expanded our ecosystem in EMEA, Proofpoint’s reputation as the leader in cyber security has enabled us to attract great talent. Jerome Jullien’s strong experience and drive will be invaluable in delivering our vision of human-centric security to our key partners, expanding our program in line with growing demand for our market-leading solutions.”
N-Able: The firm has made three moves to strengthen its channel activities. Jonathan Bartholomew becomes vice-president of channel sales, Paul Monaghan gets the vice-president of EMEA sales role, and Andy Hudson is going to be vice-president of international marketing.
“These strategic hires reflect the commitment N-able has to building a robust and dynamic channel ecosystem that benefits our partners and the businesses they serve,” said Frank Colletti, chief revenue officer at N-able.
“Partnership sits at the centre of everything we do and every program we build, and these leaders play a pivotal role in helping us stay true to that promise globally. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Jonathan, Paul and Andy to our team and look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to help our partners thrive.”
Solution director
NTT Data UK&I: The firm has welcomed Matt Johnson as solution director for its energy and utilities practice, helping customers navigate decarbonisation and grid resilience needs. His most recent role was as chief digital officer at Enzen Global, and he’s also been a board member for Trinity Management.
Johnson’s CV also includes time working with major players such as Shell, Cadent Gas and UK Power Networks. His new role will focus on advancing solutions in smart grid technology, renewable integration and critical infrastructure cyber security to help support net-zero ambitions. Simon Reid, head of energy and utilities for NTT Data EMEA, said Johnson came with skills that would make a difference to the business.
“His ability to empower teams and his deep understanding of the sector’s challenges make him the ideal person to drive our solution portfolio forward,” he said. “Matt joins us at an exciting time as we prepare for significant growth.”
Red Canary: The managed detection and response specialist has welcomed Todd Chronert as its chief revenue officer. He will be succeeding Dennis Hon, who is retiring after nearly three years at Red Canary, but remaining in an advisory role through Q4.
Chronert was most recently chief revenue officer at Recorded Future, the threat intelligence company. His CV also includes roles at other cyber security companies including RSA, Secureworks and Absolute Software.
“Todd possesses a true passion for cyber security, having spent his entire career helping organisations defend against adversaries,” said Katie Bullard, president of Red Canary. “We’re thrilled to have him on board, adding even more strength to our executive team. His experience leading global revenue teams and executing with operational rigour will be invaluable to Red Canary as we continue to grow and scale.”