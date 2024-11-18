Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A number of personnel moves occurred in the past week, as vendors look to bolster their channel leadership.

Proofpoint: The security and compliance specialist has appointed Jerome Jullien as vice-president of channels and alliances for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Prior to Proofpoint, he held senior leadership positions at Vectra AI, Nokia, Riverbed Technology and EMC.

“Proofpoint is a channel-first organisation,” said Joe Sykora, senior vice-president of worldwide channels and partner sales at Proofpoint. “As we have expanded our ecosystem in EMEA, Proofpoint’s reputation as the leader in cyber security has enabled us to attract great talent. Jerome Jullien’s strong experience and drive will be invaluable in delivering our vision of human-centric security to our key partners, expanding our program in line with growing demand for our market-leading solutions.”

N-Able: The firm has made three moves to strengthen its channel activities. Jonathan Bartholomew becomes vice-president of channel sales, Paul Monaghan gets the vice-president of EMEA sales role, and Andy Hudson is going to be vice-president of international marketing.

“These strategic hires reflect the commitment N-able has to building a robust and dynamic channel ecosystem that benefits our partners and the businesses they serve,” said Frank Colletti, chief revenue officer at N-able.

“Partnership sits at the centre of everything we do and every program we build, and these leaders play a pivotal role in helping us stay true to that promise globally. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Jonathan, Paul and Andy to our team and look forward to the valuable contributions they will make to help our partners thrive.”