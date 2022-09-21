Tech Data signs up with Pure Storage

Tech Data has formed a relationship with Pure Storage to get the vendor’s technology in front of more UK resellers.

Recent results from Exclusive Networks highlighted just how important existing and fresh vendor relationships were to distribution, and, across the channel, steps continue to be taken to add more depth and coverage.

Tech Data views Pure Storage as a complementary vendor to its existing portfolio, and the distributor will have been charged with not just serving existing Pure partners but bringing on board additional resellers.

The distie will get access to the vendor’s portfolio of infrastructure products and give Tech Data the chance to support a complete solution approach for partners looking for the pieces of the jigsaw that Pure can add.

“As the capacity needs of large and mid-sized organisations continue to rise, there are tremendous growth opportunities for partners with Pure Storage,” said Jason Boxall, senior vice-president of advanced solutions for EMEA at Tech Data. “Its high-performance solutions deliver the quality and reliability that organisations need to support modern hybrid infrastructures, and this agreement enables solutions and systems integrator partners to take advantage of Tech Data’s exceptional services, technical expertise and business development capabilities to support the evolving needs of their customers.”

In response, Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president, EMEA & LATAM channel at Pure Storage, said it would be able to get access to more partners and that the tie-up with Tech Data would “extend our reach in the UK”, which the vendor views as a vitally important market. “We will be working closely with Tech Data’s teams to ensure all their partners have access to Pure’s modern solutions and all the benefits of our innovative partner programme,” he said.

Earlier this month, both Westcon-Comstor and Distology were adding to their rosters, with the additions of Proofpoint and Jamf, respectively.