SysGroup backing artificial intelligence

The narrative emerging from managed service player SysGroup in the past 18 months has been one of developing the business and improving financial fortunes.

The past year has seen the business go through some senior management changes, including the arrival of Heejae Chae as executive chair and Paul Edwards as non-executive director. The business has also been making sure it’s in a position to be a major provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

For the year ended 31 March, the channel player reported a 5% increase in revenues to £22.7m from £21.6m, which was bolstered by a growth in security sales in the second half. Recurring revenues, as a percentage of the total, was also up to 76%.

Pre-tax losses of £6.6m, up from last year’s £0.3m, were largely explained by £1.8m in exceptional costs, including upgrading its leadership team, which saw the replacement of 11 senior leaders, including CEO and chief financial officer, with six fresh faces. There was also a £3.7m impairment of historic acquisitions as part of the implementation of the firm’s fresh strategy.

That strategy has seen SysGroup position itself as an AI and digital specialist targeting the AI market, with the business recruiting an AI team, rebuilding the go-to-market organisation and refreshing its board with expertise to support its ambitions.

Heejae Chae, executive chairman at SysGroup, has been overseeing a lot of that strategy, making his own investment in the business.

“Over the past year, the group has completely transformed its strategy, execution and leadership,” he said. “Since acquiring a 14% share and becoming the executive chairman, we have repositioned the company as the preferred technology partner for small and medium businesses in their AI and digital transformation efforts. AI will have a significant impact on businesses and represents a key opportunity for transformation. Our goal is to guide SMBs through the complex AI value chain and support their transformation journey from start to finish.”