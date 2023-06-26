Acquisitions filter into impressive growth at SysGroup

Adam Binks has been able to share a decent set of full-year numbers for his final time as CEO at managed service player SysGroup.

He announced his departure from the firm last month, ending a five-year stint in the role and nine years at the business, but his name is on the full-year numbers for the 12 months ended 31 March.

Revenues improved by 47%, coming in at £21.65m, up from £14.75m. The firm also trimmed its pre-tax losses to £0.10m from £0.60m.

Managed IT services revenues grew by £4.6m to £17.4m, but reduced as a percentage of Group revenues to 80.6% compared with 87.1% a year earlier.

That decrease could be explained by a doubling in VAR sales, which was a positive indication of customers showing willingness to make IT investments.

The period saw the firm seal two acquisitions last April: Truststream for up to £7.9m, to bolster its Scottish and security offering, and Orchard for £1m, strengthening south-west operations. Both contributed positively to the latest set of results.

Since the fiscal year closed, the announcement of Binks’ departure has been made and the business also revealed a fresh go-to-market strategy has been launched to simplify messaging to prospects and customers.