Adam Binks steps down as SysGroup CEO

Adam Binks, the CEO of SysGroup, has called time on his stint in the hot seat, after five years in the role.

In his time as CEO at the AIM-listed channel player, Binks oversaw a tripling in the size of the business and managed to produce profits at the firm.

Binks joined the company in 2014 as chief operating officer, and then became the youngest CEO on AIM in 2018. He helped deliver a vision of growing a presence in the mid-market as a managed service provider and IT solutions specialist.

During his tenure, the business managed to secure £10m in funding and sealed several acquisitions, including Certus IT, Hub Network Services, Orchard Computers and Truststream. That last deal was struck in April last year, and added more cyber security expertise to the firm. The deals have been designed to add technical and geographical reach across the UK mid-market.

The plan is for Binks to step down from the board following the announcement of the group’s full year results for the year ended 31 March 2023 on 26 June 2023, at which point Heejae Chae will join the board as executive chairman.

Chae was previously group CEO of Scapa Group and Volex Group, and is currently chairman of the remuneration committee at IP Group. There will be a slight reshuffle, with current chair Michael Edelson stepping down to become a non-executive director.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my tenure at SysGroup, the last five years of which as CEO,” said Binks. “Together with the team, we have built a solid business which can be used to bolt-on further acquisitions and continue to grow organically, and I am looking forward to seeing SysGroup go through its next stage of growth under Heejae’s leadership.”