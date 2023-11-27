SysGroup grows managed services as H1 revenues dip

Half-year results from managed service player SysGroup showed a mixed picture, but there was some momentum in its ambition to develop the business.

The firm shared numbers for the six months ended 30 September, with revenues declining by $3 year-on-year to £10.96m and the period including pre-tax profits of £0.99m. Managed services revenues improved by 8%, now accounting for 84% of the firm’s total business.

The channel player has also been going through some management changes, with the period including the arrival of Heejae Chae as executive chair and Paul Edwards as new non-executive director.

H1 also saw the firm increase its investment in the hardware supporting its SysCloud infrastructure, and embarked on a fresh strategy to be able to deliver more artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, with the business investing in an engineering team to support that ambition.

Chae used his comments accompanying the results to focus on the areas where the business was investing in future growth.

“Our strategy aims to position SysGroup as the go-to end-to-end data solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses [SMBs] embarking on their AI/ML journey,” he said. “AI’s prominence is undeniable, with daily media coverage and increasing demand for AI strategies at the board level of every company.

“We recognise a significant market gap: while many SMBs are eager to adopt AI/ML, they often lack a clear strategy or implementation path. There is a great demand for a partner to support their development of an AI/ML strategy and transition from the current platform.”