Westcon-Comstor extends Juniper Networks relationship to UK and Ireland

Westcon-Comstor has extended its relationship with Juniper Networks to cover the UK, Ireland and France.

The distributor has a long-standing relationship with the supplier across EMEA, and has been given the chance to take on the networking player’s portfolio in additional regions.

Juniper has been building more artificial intelligence (AI) functionality into its networking products, and those will now be made available to Westcon-Comstor’s UK and Ireland partner base.

The distie has also been given a brief to recruit and expand the vendor’s channel base, as well as provide marketing support to help existing partners tap into growth opportunities.

Westcon-Comstor already handles the vendor in Benelux, Cyprus, DACH, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Sub-Saharan Africa and the UAE.

Marianne Nickenig, vice-president of networking for EMEA and vice-president of European Union revenue operations for Westcon Europe, said Juniper had been driving innovation with AI and 5G capabilities, and that it would be taking the fruits of that labour to market.

“This expansion of our strategic relationship is testament to the success we have achieved together within the EMEA region, and we are thrilled to now bring Juniper’s innovative products and services, wrapped in Westcon’s value-added services, to partners in the UK, Ireland and France,” she said.