CLRCRMCK
Westcon-Comstor extends Juniper Networks relationship to UK and Ireland
Distributor given chance to add more territories to the extensive list of countries across EMEA, where it already represents the vendor
Westcon-Comstor has extended its relationship with Juniper Networks to cover the UK, Ireland and France.
The distributor has a long-standing relationship with the supplier across EMEA, and has been given the chance to take on the networking player’s portfolio in additional regions.
Juniper has been building more artificial intelligence (AI) functionality into its networking products, and those will now be made available to Westcon-Comstor’s UK and Ireland partner base.
The distie has also been given a brief to recruit and expand the vendor’s channel base, as well as provide marketing support to help existing partners tap into growth opportunities.
Westcon-Comstor already handles the vendor in Benelux, Cyprus, DACH, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Sub-Saharan Africa and the UAE.
Marianne Nickenig, vice-president of networking for EMEA and vice-president of European Union revenue operations for Westcon Europe, said Juniper had been driving innovation with AI and 5G capabilities, and that it would be taking the fruits of that labour to market.
“This expansion of our strategic relationship is testament to the success we have achieved together within the EMEA region, and we are thrilled to now bring Juniper’s innovative products and services, wrapped in Westcon’s value-added services, to partners in the UK, Ireland and France,” she said.
Work rewarded
From a Juniper perspective, the vendor viewed the expanded relationship as a reward for the work the channel player has put in across EMEA.
“Westcon has exceptional expertise across our entire portfolio, international reach and a compelling range of value-added services,” said Bert Zeleken, head of partner and distribution sales for EMEA at Juniper Networks. “Juniper’s distribution partners play an important role in the success of Juniper and our market ecosystem, and we are pleased to be further strengthening our ties through this geographic expansion.”
He added that the expansion was coming at a time when AI was increasingly in demand from customers and the channel was being armed with fresh tools to pitch to users.
“AI represents the biggest technology revolution since the creation of the internet itself, and we are excited, through this agreement with Westcon, to further enhance the reach of our AI-Native Networking solutions to Westcon’s audiences in the UK, Ireland and France,” said Zeleken.
Westcon-Comstor recently shared a decent set of financial results for the year ended 29 February, with revenues up by 8% to $3.69bn, fuelled by decent software sales and gross profit improved by 23% to $403m.
A key part of the firm’s strategy is sharing industry insights with partners to alert them to revenue opportunities.
It also revealed that security and networking technologies accounted for 89% of revenues, with strong demand from those areas helping to drive growth.