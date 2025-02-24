Juniper Networks increases AI features on WAN offerings

Juniper Networks has pinned its colours to the artificial intelligence (AI) mast and continues to enhance the capabilities of its portfolio to arm the channel with more options.

The vendor has developed its Mist AI platform and used that as the springboard to enhance its wide-area network (WAN) routing offerings.

Juniper has noted that AI is driving increased traffic across WANs and increased the pressure to deliver consistent performance using increased levels of automation.

Partners handling the firm’s Paragon portfolio will be able to tap into increased automation and greater observability, using AI to monitor and report on performance issues.

AI is also underpinning proactive troubleshooting, with LLM Connector and intent-based network optimisation features included in the latest product announcements.

Grant Lenahan, partner and principal analyst at Appledore Research, said Juniper was reacting to market demands by leaning on AI to improve WAN performance.

“Operators and enterprises urgently need to plan for future traffic complexity and control spiralling costs and complexity. With AI-native networking, Juniper addresses both. By combining Juniper’s proven Mist AI experience with its strong Paragon WAN automation portfolio – and by integrating both with the Juniper routing and switching portfolio – Juniper addresses two of the most pressing industry challenges: Firstly, how to efficiently manage huge (often AI-driven) data flows across WANs, and secondly, how to gain both higher productivity and better WAN outcomes, simultaneously,” he said.

“For operators, AIOps [artificial intelligence for IT operations] and intent-based networking optimisation across the WAN promises much lower costs and much higher user satisfaction, which is a significant win-win,” he added.

AE Natarajan, executive vice-president and chief development officer at Juniper Networks, said the changes would have an impact on the channel.

“Technical leaders of enterprise, cloud and service provider organisations alike face multi-faceted challenges to deliver the best possible business results from the WAN in the AI era. Reliability, performance and empowered users must be balanced against capex/opex [capital and operational expenditure] and capacity pressures, operational complexity and sustainability goals,” he said.

“In response, Juniper is delivering the industry’s first converged, comprehensive AI-native routing solution, taking another step toward the fully self-driving network. By leveraging a combination of innovation and advanced automation, we’re helping customers to quickly lower WAN running costs, enable out-of-the-box simplicity, achieve significant energy efficiency and drive exceptional experiences at scale,” he added.

Earlier this year, the vendor outlined enhancements to its Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) programme, with changes being introduced to make cross-selling easier and to provide greater levels of AI support.

The vendor also indicated that its Champions Community, which shares knowledge and points partners in the direction of fresh opportunities, now has 7,000 champions able to offer technical expertise.

“This is the year to invest boldly, as market trends align with unprecedented demand for AI-native solutions, seamless connectivity and advanced datacentre capabilities. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, JPA 2025 accelerates our partners’ ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, positioning them to lead in a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape,” said Gordon Mackintosh, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and commercial sales at Juniper Networks.

Juniper has been adding more AI-native enhancements to products on an incremental basis, hitting the headlines in September 2024 for adding Wi-Fi 7 support.