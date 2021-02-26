Juniper adds WAN, Virtual Network Assistant technology to networks portfolio

As part of its plan to execute on its vision of end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven automation, insight and actions from client to cloud, AI-driven networks provider Juniper Networks has announced the first of its product launches after closing the acquisition of 128 Technology.

Juniper has added WAN Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA), both driven by Mist AI technology, to its Session Smart networks portfolio, and has enhanced the deployment and management of the SRX secure branch gateway using Mist AI. Also, building on its experience in the wired/wireless access space, Juniper has added a new cloud-native EX switching platform driven by Mist AI.

By continuing to expand its campus and branch portfolio and bringing it all under a common Mist AI umbrella, Juniper said customers can benefit from fully integrated AIOps, security and troubleshooting across the WLAN, LAN and WAN sectors for lower costs and optimised end-user experiences.

The new technology set supports its ability to ingest telemetry data from Session Smart Routers into the Mist AI engine, enabling customers to set, monitor and enforce service levels across the WAN, proactively detect anomalies and gain enhanced insight into WAN conditions to assure optimal user experiences.

The Marvis VNA, driven by Mist AI, can troubleshoot SD-WAN environments using natural language queries and take proactive actions to correct issues before they impact the user experience. By adding AIOps to the already differentiated capabilities of the Session Smart SD-WAN, Juniper said it offers a unique SD-WAN product, focused on delivering the best user experiences.

The move also means secure branch gateways can now be onboarded and configured using Mist AI and the cloud. With zero touch provisioning (ZTP) and automated workflows, Juniper believes it can simplify deployment of these devices. It also notes that customers can now perform simple branch router and secure connectivity configuration functions via the same platform as wired and wireless access, which streamlines operations, lowers costs and minimises headaches.

Also, the new EX4400 secure access switch is optimised for the cloud and, by using Mist AI technology, is said to make it easy to set up and manage wired access networks and troubleshoot “needle-in-haystack” problems such as misconfigured VLANs and bad cables.

This launch is also said to build on Juniper’s growth in its AI-driven enterprise business in 2020, including triple-digit wireless logo growth, record wireless bookings and record volumes for EX access switch bookings. Customers include a variety of marquee names in all verticals, including five of the Fortune/Global 10.

“Juniper is consistently recognised for our experience-first approach to networking, where AI-driven automation, insight and actions simplify operator experiences and optimise end-user experiences from client-to-cloud,” said Jeff Aaron, VP enterprise product marketing. “These latest product enhancements underscore our sustained commitment to executing on this vision, as well as our unique ability to rapidly deliver new solutions that drive real value to both customers and partners.”