Juniper Networks encourages cross-selling with JPA enhancements

Juniper Networks has talked of bold investments in its channel to unlock the potential being created by artificial intelligence (AI).

The networking player has released details of enhancements it is making to its Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) programme this year.

The focus is on encouraging the partner base to increase cross-selling across the portfolio, with onboarding made easier to get speedier adoption of the wider portfolio. The firm is also providing self-service tools and dashboards to provide visibility of those changes.

The message from Juniper is that market conditions are aligning in favour of those that can provide products and services around AI-enabled networking, with customer demand set to continue increasing this year.

The JPA enhancements include increasing the rewards, deal registration incentives and discounts available to those that generate fresh opportunities for the vendor. The points-based Seller Rewards Programme, which is integrated with the firm’s Champions Community, should make profitability more predictable.

The vendor is also emphasising the support available to members of its Elite Plus Programme, with the option for personalised annual business plans and deeper collaboration with Juniper.

The firm pointed to 38% year-over-year growth in product and services sales as a result of taking that approach, and said it expected that to increase as it uses more automation tools.

The vendor also indicated that its Champions Community, which shares knowledge and points partners in the direction of fresh opportunities, now has 7,000 champions able to offer technical expertise.

There were also some developments for those offering managed services, with the firm expanding the pricing programmes, incentives and self-service resources available for managed network providers.

“JPA 2025 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to support partners to seize opportunities and achieve transformative growth, ultimately delivering customer satisfaction and success,” said Gordon Mackintosh, senior vice-president of worldwide channel and commercial sales at Juniper Networks.

“This is the year to invest boldly, as market trends align with unprecedented demand for AI-native solutions, seamless connectivity and advanced datacentre capabilities. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, JPA 2025 accelerates our partners’ ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, positioning them to lead in a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape,” he added.

The enhancements got the thumbs-up from its channel partners, with the vendor sharing the responses from a couple, including World Wide Technology.

“We expect Juniper to play an even larger role in driving success for our business and delivering value to our customers in 2025. With Juniper’s forward-thinking strategy and commitment to innovation, I am genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that the future holds even greater achievements for both our partnership and the customers we serve,” said Neil Anderson, vice-president of cloud, infrastructure and AI solutions at World Wide Technology.

A number of other vendors have already announced enhancements to partner programmes to set the course for their channels in 2025. Only yesterday, Red Hat outlined improvements to its offering as it also looked to increase rewards and support.