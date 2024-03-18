Juniper enhances programme with increased MSP support

Juniper Networks has enhanced its partner programme, using artificial intelligence (AI) networking technology to improve the profitability prospects for partners.

The networking vendor has ramped up the use of AI and looked to make sure the latest evolution of the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) Programme utilises that with increased support for managed services.

As part of the revamp, the firm has also introduced a Partner Assured designation to provide its channel with the chance to get third-party validation from Information Security Systems International (ISSI) of their capabilities across the customer lifecycle.

The latest incarnation of the JPA also includes a Managed Network Provider designation to support the strong growth it has seen on the managed service provider (MSP) side of the business, as well as an Advisor designation to cover those that influence customer decisions and technology choices.

It has also increased support for those selling into vertical markets, with Juniper keen to highlight the specialist knowledge those partners have developed.

Juniper is also keeping a focus on sustainability, with the vendor committed to promoting the efforts being made by its partners to encourage more to embark on a journey to net zero.

Gordon Mackintosh, group vice-president of the partner organisation at Juniper Networks, said it was following a two-pronged approach of providing AI networking products that would bolster channel portfolios with a programme supported by the JPA.

“Juniper sets the foundation for partners to unleash their value, speed and scale,” he said.

The response from the channel was positive, with appreciation for programme changes that recognised areas of expertise and delivered increased support.

“Juniper’s innovative approach to AI-driven networking and the recent enhancements to the JPA programme help us to differentiate our as-a-service offerings to support our customers across the entire customer lifecycle while providing us with opportunities to accelerate profitability,” said Jim McKenna, vice-president of strategic partnerships at Black Box.

Other recent vendor partner programme updates have also emphasised the need to increase support for MSPs, with customers increasingly looking for everything as a service.

In February, Pure Storage cut the ribbon on an updated programme taking that approach, with a range of enhancements including providing a predictable pricing model framework, simplified auditing and reporting, and the power for partners to provide independent quotes to enable MSPs to be more reactive and flexible with customers.

“Pure Storage has been 100% channel-led since its founding, and we recognise the pivotal roles our partners play in delivering innovative storage solutions to customers worldwide,” said Wendy Strusrud, vice-president of global partner sales at Pure Storage. “With this next evolution, we aim to empower our partners to drive more value and impact in the as-a-service economy as they meet the dynamic global technology needs of today.”