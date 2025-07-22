German AI player osapiens investing in UK

German AI software player osapiens has entered the UK market, making a major investment in the country, with plans to expand its channel base.

The firm has indicated it is planning to invest €35m in the UK, creating more than 150 jobs, as it looks to offer its mix of AI software focusing on helping customers grow more sustainably to a fresh user base.

The firm already has established links with some UK channel partners, including NTT Data, ERM and Accenture, and the plan is to widen that base further as the business expands.

In terms of customers, the business is already serving around 2,000 globally, with a UK base including BAT, Tesco and DS Smith offering its osapiens HUB unified platform, which delivers a range of regulatory, compliance and operational performance tools.

Alberto Zamora, co-founder and CEO of osapiens, said the move into the UK was a milestone for the business as it looked for further international growth.

“At osapiens, we believe that transparency and efficiency are the foundations of sustainable growth. Our expansion into the UK marks a major step in our mission to help companies meet sustainability and compliance goals through AI-driven innovation,” he said.

“The UK’s leadership in AI and its commitment to responsible tech make it a natural partner for us. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with industry and government, and to contribute to a shared vision of secure, sustainable and future-ready supply chains across Europe,” he added.

That mention of collaboration with government was reinforced with the UK investment getting the thumbs up from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Our expansion into the UK marks a major step in our mission to help companies meet sustainability and compliance goals through AI-driven innovation Alberto Zamora, osapiens

Peter Kyle, UK secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, said: “This investment from osapiens is a boon for the UK and our ambition to be a global powerhouse on AI-led innovation and growth. Its expansion will bring more high-wage jobs to the UK and help companies across the country to grow sustainably. This is another signal of the long-standing partnership on science and technology between the UK and Germany, helping to underpin the historic bilateral treaty signed between our two countries today.”

The UK investment follows a busy period for osapiens, with the firm revealing in the second quarter that it had doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR) compared with the previous year. The business acquired more than 400 new customers in the first half of this year.

The message around the government’s determination to make the UK a fertile ground for AI technology was also acted on by fellow German tech player Cognigy, which last week indicated it would be investing £50m to expand its UK operations. The agentic AI specialist intends to increase its skilled workforce with the addition of 40 staff.

According to the recent German-British Business Outlook survey covering spring 2025, there is a recognition among significant numbers of those continental businesses that have already set up shop here that investing further will deliver rewards.

The outlook indicated that a third of the German firms already in the UK are looking to expand their activities and many are looking for growth this year.