OT security a channel opportunity

Even before Fortinet shared its operational (OT) security report, the channel had been advising customers to improve their defences around the technology.

The security vendor’s State of operational technology and cybersecurity report underlined the growing awareness among customers of the need to widen their security net to encompass all parts of the business.

Fortinet’s study indicated that OT security was now a board issue for many customers, and the pressure was on chief information security officers to improve visibility and segmentation of those environments.

“[The report] shows organisations are taking OT security more seriously,” said Nirav Shah, senior vice-president of products and solutions at Fortinet. “We see this trend reflected in a notable increase in the assignment of responsibility for OT risk to the C-suite, alongside an uptick in organisations self-reporting increased rates of OT security maturity.

“Alongside these trends, we’re seeing a decrease in the impact of intrusions in organisations that prioritise OT security,” he added. “Everyone from the C-suite down needs to commit to protecting sensitive OT systems and allocating the necessary resources to secure their critical operations.”

The vendor found that when security best practices, including cyber hygiene and better training and awareness, were expanded to cover OT environments, there was a positive impact.

The vendor advised more visibility of OT assets, segmentation to be deployed with access policies and to integrate OT into broader SecOps.