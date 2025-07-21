From IT to OT: The channel’s next growth opportunity

Industrial operations across multiple sectors are reliant on technology more than ever. As a result, operational technology (OT) security is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s become a leading boardroom concern, with regulations like NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act leaving no room for ambiguity or half-hearted measures.

OT environments are now legally required to meet strict security standards, but while IT security has matured over the decades, OT security is still in its infancy. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and industrial environments become more connected, organisations will need support with compliance and untangling the web of complexity behind OT security.

As a result, OT security is set to become the next revenue opportunity for channel partners that position themselves as a key resource for customers scrambling to meet compliance demands. Here are 4 reasons why the channel should start offering OT services.

Regulation is Driving Demand, Customers Need Help

Regulations don’t distinguish between IT and OT, and require comprehensive asset visibility, risk management and dedicated security countermeasures across both. Large enterprises have already moved to launch multinational OT projects, putting mid-sized organisations under pressure to follow. But many firms lack even basic awareness of their OT environments and so require partners to help bridge the expertise gap.

For the channel, this represents a major opportunity. Resellers can guide customers through risk assessments, support the development of OT security strategies they can’t build alone and achieve compliances.

OT Security Requires Skills Many Organisations Lack

You need a different set of IT security skills in an OT environment, and . while there is some crossover between IT and OT, the technologies, processes, and priorities are very different. For example, patch management is routine in IT, but a vast and complex challenge in OT, requiring change management to avoid disrupting critical operations.

Most organisations don’t have the skills or experience to deal with OT and may mistakenly believe they can transfer IT skills. What they really need is a trusted partner with the right expertise to guide them. Integration service providers that invest in OT security now will be a step ahead, and in high demand.

OT Security: Bridging the gap by external Support

The biggest challenge in OT security isn’t finding the technologies or complying with legislation. Often, it comes down to the organisation and the culture. Most companies don’t know who should be responsible for OT security, and whether there is budget for people, assessments, and basic cybersecurity measures. This makes auditing OT security much like opening a Pandora’s box that many asset owners simply aren’t prepared for in terms of budget or know-how.

As a result, many organisations haven’t implemented any OT security at all. Their networks are typically flat and directly connected to IT, meaning a single incident could shut down production, delay deliveries, or stop invoices from being sent.

This is exactly where partners can deliver value, helping customers through the assessment phase, identifying risks, and taking the lead on OT security implementation and the subsequent maintenance.

Building Long-Term Business Value with OT

Some resellers may hesitate to move into OT security because their IT security business is already performing well. Setting up a new business unit requires investment, and OT expertise is expensive and hard to find. There’s also uncertainty over whether the market is big enough and how quickly returns will follow.

The sales cycle for OT is also longer. In some cases, it can take up to a year from budget approval to final order. But based on current experience, our partners have reported seeing ROI within 12 to 18 months.

Distributors can support resellers to shorten that path, helping them ramp up knowledge, develop their offer, and access specialist vendor support. For resellers willing to bet on the OT market now, distributors can help lay the groundwork to accelerate returns and establish early leadership.

Taking the First Steps into OT Security

For resellers looking to move into OT security, the first step is to build the right mix of skills and capabilities. Sales teams don’t need deep technical knowledge, but they do need to become consultative. They need to be able to identify customer challenges addressing the right stakeholders from different departments, ask the right questions, and position effective services or solutions. On the engineering side, a solid understanding of networking and security principles is essential to support customers' move from flat, vulnerable infrastructure to transparent, segmented and secure OT environments.

Resellers should also build knowledge through training, vendor support, and external consultants. Certifications such as those offered by ISA – creators of the IEC 62443 standard – provide a globally recognised credential in OT security.

While some resellers may hesitate due to existing IT business commitments or the perceived complexity of OT, the path forward doesn’t have to be built alone. With the right guidance and approach, resellers can begin delivering OT services with confidence. This is a market that rewards early movers, especially those ready to meet customer demand with real expertise.