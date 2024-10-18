Blackberry pushing MDR and growing OT channel

Blackberry is pushing its channel towards its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, and expanding its partner base to pick up emerging operating technology (OT) opportunities.

The security player’s EMEA channel chief sat down with MicroScope to describe the strategy and current opportunities for its partners.

Axel Conrad, senior director and head of EMEA channel at Blackberry, said the vendor operated in several areas including unified endpoint management, MDR, crisis communication services and military-level encryption.

He said partners were able to sell across all or some of those lines of business, but it was increasingly promoting the platform approach because the services were complementary and formed a solution the channel could sell to users addressing various security needs.

“We have partners coming from a heritage Blackberry perspective, doing more infrastructure, close business for endpoint management, exchange messaging,” said Conrad. “Then we have cyber partners coming from that side of the fence, and for both it’s a cross-sell opportunity. There’s a huge opportunity for partners in working with us, because there’s a cross sell, upsell opportunity.”

He said partners serving smaller customers were also in a strong position because cyber skill shortages meant those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) needed to turn to the channel.

“The change in the industry, especially in partners, is it’s a move away from point solutions into a platform and services solution sale, which is tough,” said Conrad. “It is a different sale, being the trusted advisor and consultancy rather than just a reseller.”