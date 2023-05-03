BlackBerry offers lucrative incentive for fresh logos

BlackBerry has cut the ribbon on an aggressive programme encouraging the channel to go after fresh customers.

The cyber security player revealed its fresh incentive programme, Guaranteed Margin, ahead of its forthcoming partner roadshow to focus channel minds.

In a nutshell, the scheme will reward channel partners with up to 40% pre-agreed return on sale price on new customer deals.

A new customer deal is defined as a sale to a user that has not acquired a BlackBerry licence of service in the past two years.

“This initiative breaks the mould for the industry in incentivising and rewarding channel partners,” said Axel Conrad, senior director of channel sales at BlackBerry Cybersecurity. “Aligned with our channel-first business ethos, it reinforces our commitment to working hand-in-hand with our partners and sharing a transparent, guaranteed return on sales of BlackBerry products. It’s another way that partners and resellers can successfully grow their business with BlackBerry.”

The Guaranteed Margin programme is available to partners across Europe and the Middle East, and any reseller that voluntarily discloses the agreed end customer price will be eligible for an assured rebate of up to 40% on completion of the sale.

The vendor has chosen to reveal the details of the scheme ahead of its 2023 EMEA Partner Summit, a nine-city roadshow starting later this month that includes a London event.

BlackBerry hit the headlines earlier this week after it indicated that the business was undergoing a strategic review to make sure it could deliver a maximum return to shareholders. The firm has already revealed it is selling some non-core assets as it drives a security-focused operation.

“BlackBerry is executing on a strong, well-resourced plan to deliver revenue and ARR growth, as well as significant improvements in non-GAAP EPS and cashflow this fiscal year. Although we expect achievement of this plan to deliver significant shareholder benefits, we do not believe this is fully reflected in the market’s current valuation of the company,” said John Chen, BlackBerry executive chairman and CEO.

“Accordingly, the board and management believe it is an appropriate time to initiate a comprehensive review of the company’s portfolio. The review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value. As we undertake this review, we remain fully focused on delivering our plan and remain committed to our customers, partners and employees,” he added.

No timeline has been set for the review and things are likely to go silent unless the board makes a decision about strategy that needs to be shared publicly.