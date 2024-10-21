Sophos highlights channel benefits of Secureworks move

Sophos is promoting the channel benefits of its $859m move for Secureworks as it expands its portfolio and partner base.

As a result of the tie-up, Sophos is expanding its offerings to include identity detection and response (ITDR), next-generation SIEM capabilities, operational technology (OT) security, and enhanced vulnerability risk prioritisation.

The benefit for the vendor’s partners is a wider portfolio of services to pitch its customers, as well as the positives of continuing to work with a channel-focused organisation. Both vendors have established partner bases and are channel friendly. If all goes to plan, the deal should close in early 2025, but senior management is already talking up the advantages of the deal.

“Secureworks offers an innovative, market-leading solution with their Taegis XDR platform. Combined with our security solutions and industry leadership in MDR, we will strengthen our collective position in the market and provide better outcomes for organisations of all sizes globally,” said Joe Levy, CEO of Sophos.

“Secureworks’ renowned expertise in cyber security perfectly aligns with our mission to protect businesses from cyber crime by delivering powerful and intuitive products and services. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building a safer digital future for all,” he added.

In response, Wendy Thomas, CEO of Secureworks, said adding its XDR offering to the Sophos product range would meet. “This transaction will strengthen our go-to-market offering with Sophos’ global scale, expertise and reputation,” she said.

Sophos has consistently described itself as a 100% channel organisation, and most recently cut the ribbon on its Academy to increase partner skill levels. The vendor is making courses, webinars, workshops and video content available to those keen to bet security qualifications.

The Academy builds on the vendor’s previously launched Customer Success and Partner Care programmes. The partner content includes a monthly webinar and is designed to focus the firm’s channel attention on the latest technologies and threats.

Secureworks has been keen to carve out a dominant position in the identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solution market, launching its Taegis offering at the end of August.

“Identity is the fuel of the cyber criminal ecosystem, and today we’re cutting off their supply,” said Kyle Falkenhagen, chief product officer at Secureworks.

Earlier, MSP specialist Kaseya shared its latest cyber security research to reveal customers are continuing to struggle with security awareness training and arming staff with the knowledge to reduce the impact of social engineering attacks.

Security continues to be a growth area for the channel, with the caveat that those with the skills and ability to plug customer skill gaps are best positioned for success.

Kaseya’s survey of customers found that security budgets will remain stable or grow, with cloud, networking and training all areas where money is likely to be spent in the next year.