Halcyon launches partner programme and appoints Distology

Anti-ransomware specialist Halcyon has cut the ribbon on a UK partner programme and appointed a distributor to support its channel growth ambitions.

The vendor has signed up Distology to cover the UK market and indicated it is improving support through the launch of the Revolution Partner Programme.

Halcyon offers technology via its anti-ransomware platform, which makes it difficult for bad actors using ransomware to extract information and demand payment.

The decision to launch a partner programme comes just a few months after the firm secured $100m Series C funding.

The business made it clear the funds would be used to grow its channel presence – it’s chosen go-to-market – with the Revolution Partner Programme being used to create a structured approach to support and reward partners that sign up to work with the vendor.

The decision to appoint Distology will further support those growth ambitions, with the distie given the responsibility of driving business and supporting existing and fresh partners.

“Halcyon is designed to work in concert with other aspects of the security stack to help companies maximise the return on their security investments,” said Chris Catanzaro, vice-president of global MSSP and channels at Halcyon.

“Our partner programme expansion in the UK with Distology as a strategic partner will deliver the outcomes that business leaders want in response to ransomware – no business impact. With Halcyon’s anti-ransomware platform and Distology’s market acceleration, we can insulate customers from ransomware and give companies peace of mind,” he added.

Lance Williams, chief technology officer at Distology, said the channel player was always looking for opportunities to add depth to its vendor portfolio.

“At Distology, we’re continuously surveying the market for cyber security technologies that make a real difference in the war against cyber threats,” he said.

“Our new partnership with one of the newest cyber tech unicorns, Halcyon, brings the potential to our partners to offer their customers a fundamental upgrade to their cyber defences to counter our greatest opposition: ransomware,” he added.

Williams said the time was right for partners to pitch customers with a fresh anti-ransomware proposition.

“With targeted threat techniques evolving throughout 2025, thanks to artificial intelligence-powered text, voice and video phishing, Halcyon’s anti-ransomware technology protects at the system level of every endpoint,” he said.

Ransomware continues to be a major form of attack, impacting customers of all sizes across 2024.

The latest Global threat intelligence report from BlackBerry underlined the volume of attacks, with hundreds of thousands carried out in the third quarter of 2024.

“Our attack surface has never been wider, with threat actors and nation states broadening their horizons into cyber espionage attacks, while ransomware groups are becoming more sophisticated in their campaigns,” said Ismael Valenzuela, vice-president of threat research and intelligence at BlackBerry.

“However, we’ve also never been better prepared. We have the tools, technology and protocols to protect ourselves and mitigate the impact of attacks, and our industry is equipped to keep up with changes in threat actor methodology,” he added.