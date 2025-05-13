Private cellular business deployments to reach more than 7,000 by 2030

Just weeks after releasing data showing that market growth has been slow despite the clear advantages and increasing need for enterprises to deploy private cellular networks, a study from specialist comms analyst Juniper Research predicts that the number of businesses deploying private networks will reach more than 7,000 globally by 2030, growing 194% from almost 2,500 in 2025.

The Global private cellular networks market 2025-2030 report analysed the private cellular networks market in more than 60 countries based on a dataset containing over 82,000 market statistics in a five-year period.

The study attributed the expected substantial growth to rising demands for greater data control and security as regulations surrounding data tighten, with enhanced reliability and ultra-low latency enabling real-time threat detection and response.

On a vertical sector basis, manufacturing was identified as dominating growth, due to its high level of process automation and well-developed infrastructure. The sector is expected to account for 49% of the total market value in 2030. By contrast, the report states that other sectors, including healthcare, will account for much smaller proportions of the market, due to higher costs and underdeveloped infrastructure significantly inhibiting additional revenue streams

To break into other key sectors, the study found adopting neutral host business models would be essential to suppliers’ portfolios. This would see a network infrastructure model whereby a third-party leases indoor telecom network equipment to multiple communication service providers. Juniper noted that applying this infrastructure to private networks lowers overall cost for both enterprises and mobile network operators (MNOs). Among the end results of this would be enabling enterprises access to secure private networks and allowing MNOs to offer enhanced indoor connectivity to their customers.

“Neutral host models will not only lower the barrier to entry for many sectors, they will also accelerate the adoption of private 5G, which has been historically slow,” said research author Michelle Joynson. “Vendors must focus on providing seamless integration services, enabling rapid deployment and reduced costs.”

The topline finding of the previous study was that global private cellular network revenue will reach $12.2bn, representing a growth rate of 114% compared with that expected by the end of 2025. Assessing the forecast, Juniper said that given the slow growth of this market in previous years – principally due to several challenges, including the cost and integration complexity of deploying these networks – this growth represents a pivotal shift in the market as more enterprises look to invest in private networks.

From this figure, 5G-based revenues are set to account for just $5.6bn of market value by 2028 despite 5G technology having been commercially available for private networks since 2019. Although 5G provides key benefits such as faster speeds, lower latency, increased reliability and flexibility, and higher capacity, the analyst concluded that 4G and LTE currently meet the requirements of most mobile customers, making 5G an unnecessary expense and has inhibited its market growth.

The lower operational cost of 4G technologies and its sufficiency in providing connectivity services to markets such as manufacturing and logistics were seen as key drivers to the continued of growth of 4G private networks.

Juniper also noted that private networks are themselves also a key driver for 5G adoption and present a key opportunity for MNOs and network operators to monetise 5G networks.