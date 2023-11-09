How Village Roadshow modernised ITSM with cloud

Australian theme park and cinema operator Village Roadshow operates a diverse business that is largely staffed by young temporary workers and a corporate office full of professionals, such as lawyers and accountants.

With 5,500 people across 37 locations, its IT service management (ITSM) system is the first and most important touchpoint between its employees and IT operations. But for some time, the company had faced “massive issues” with its legacy ITSM system, said Village Roadshow group general manager of technology Arul Arogyanathan.

Cost escalation was at the top of his list. Licensing, support and maintenance costs were increasing, and the complexity of maintenance and patching meant he had to dedicate one of his team to the task.

Furthermore, administration was so time consuming that it affected productivity and the technology team’s ability to respond promptly to requests from the business.

The contract management capability was also lacking. With no automation, it took up to seven days to add a new contract to the system, and too many people from the legal, procurement and IT functions were required to contribute to the task.

And – as often happens with legacy software – the old system lacked user friendliness, which meant it wasn’t used as broadly across the organisation as it could or should have been.

A decision was made to replace the legacy ITSM system, but the replacement had to fit into the company’s “cloud-first and buy-before-build” IT strategy. Around 60% of its workloads are already running on a variety of cloud platforms, and work is underway to migrate some of them, so the bulk of the work is done on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.