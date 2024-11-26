Nominations open for Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2025

From leveraging cloud services to improve customer experience to tapping artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to unearth hidden revenue opportunities, organisations across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region have been doubling down on digital transformation initiatives to drive innovation and change.

These initiatives are being undertaken by organisations of all sizes across industries. Singapore telco M1, for instance, expects to switch off 70% of its legacy telco systems by the end of this year in its multi-year digital transformation journey, while Japan’s JSR Corporation is using an enterprise search assistant to surface insights from backups of employee mailboxes.

In India, local startup RentenPe has pioneered the country’s first rental score system that turns unstructured rental data into quantifiable financial insights, providing underserved groups with access credit and other financial products.

The Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC 2025 will once again shine the spotlight on such transformation projects that have delivered business impact and/or solved problems using innovative approaches.

The Awards are open to organisations in the following countries and territories: Australia, New Zealand, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, as well as all ASEAN member states including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Eligible organisations can choose to participate in six award categories: Financial Services, Public Sector, Retail, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Manufacturing. Out of the six winning projects, one will be chosen as Project of the Year.

All entries will be assessed by an independent panel of judges based on the following criteria:

Business impact and value, including but not limited to productivity improvements, revenue growth and cost reduction

Innovation in solving a business problem

Change management in terms of securing stakeholder buy-in and promoting adoption

Eligible organisations can download the nomination form here and send the completed form to [email protected] by 7 February 2025.

The winners, to be featured in Computer Weekly, will be formally announced in March 2025 during an awards webinar.

For more information about the awards, contact Computer Weekly APAC editor in chief Aaron Tan at [email protected].